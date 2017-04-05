Retailer Payless ShoeSource files for bankruptcy; 12 stores to close in Arkansas

Twelve Payless ShoeSource stores in Arkansas are set to close after the company declared bankruptcy Tuesday.

The closures, part of a restructuring plan for the retailer to rid itself of underperforming stores and shift focus to online sales, were among 400 listed in a filing for the Topeka, Kan.-based company.

Stores at Park Plaza in Little Rock and 4316 Camp Robinson Road in North Little Rock are among the locations that will be shuttered.

Two Payless stores remain in Arkansas’ capital city: one at 11400 W. Markham St. on the city’s west side and another at 10101 Mablevale Plaza Drive in south Little Rock.

Other stores set to close in Arkansas are in Hot Springs, Jonesboro, Russellville, Helena-West Helena, Hope, Berryville, Blytheville, Forrest City, Batesville and Harrison.

Payless filed for bankruptcy Tuesday as part of efforts to “strengthen its balance sheet” and restructure its debt load, according to a news release.

Those efforts include evaluating the footwear retailer’s real estate portfolio by either modifying terms or evaluating closures, the company said.