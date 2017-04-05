Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, April 05, 2017, 2:53 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Sheriff's office: 2 accused of stealing property from Arkansas docks, house boat

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 2:00 p.m.

harley-mullins-21-of-harrison-and-jessica-eddings-24-of-pyatt

PHOTO BY BOONE COUNTY JAIL

Harley Mullins, 21, of Harrison and Jessica Eddings, 24, of Pyatt

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Two people are accused of stealing property from boat docks and a house boast in northern Arkansas, according to authorities.

In a statement, the Boone County sheriff’s office said Harley Mullins, 21, of Harrison and Jessica Eddings, 24, of Pyatt were each arrested on charges of residential burglary, theft of property and breaking and entering.

Authorities say both stole property from a house boat and several docks on West Perry Road in Diamond City, which is nearly 25 miles northeast of Harrison in Boone County.

All property stolen "was positively identified and returned to the rightful owners," according to the sheriff's office.

Mullins remained at the Boone County jail in lieu of $25,000 bond as of Wednesday afternoon, records show.

The online jail roster shows that Eddings was released Wednesday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Sheriff's office: 2 accused of stealing property from Arkansas docks, house boat

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

Queen1976 says... April 5, 2017 at 2:36 p.m.

Great job in catching these thugs, Sheriff's Department!

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online