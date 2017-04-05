Home / Latest News /
Sheriff's office: 2 accused of stealing property from Arkansas docks, house boat
Two people are accused of stealing property from boat docks and a house boast in northern Arkansas, according to authorities.
In a statement, the Boone County sheriff’s office said Harley Mullins, 21, of Harrison and Jessica Eddings, 24, of Pyatt were each arrested on charges of residential burglary, theft of property and breaking and entering.
Authorities say both stole property from a house boat and several docks on West Perry Road in Diamond City, which is nearly 25 miles northeast of Harrison in Boone County.
All property stolen "was positively identified and returned to the rightful owners," according to the sheriff's office.
Mullins remained at the Boone County jail in lieu of $25,000 bond as of Wednesday afternoon, records show.
The online jail roster shows that Eddings was released Wednesday morning.
Queen1976 says... April 5, 2017 at 2:36 p.m.
Great job in catching these thugs, Sheriff's Department!
