Style: Great Scots! Bagpipes fill Batesville festival

Lyon College in Batesville celebrates its Scottish and Presbyterian background in a number of ways, but for one weekend every April, the campus becomes a veritable playground of plaid and pipes — as well as a place for visitors to find out whether they might be highlanders themselves, Jennifer Nixon writes in Thursday’s Style section.

The Arkansas Scottish Festival is, Special Events Coordinator Shelly Hendrix says, “basically a celebration of Scottish heritage.”

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.