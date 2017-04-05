Home /
Style: Great Scots! Bagpipes fill Batesville festival
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:01 a.m.
Lyon College in Batesville celebrates its Scottish and Presbyterian background in a number of ways, but for one weekend every April, the campus becomes a veritable playground of plaid and pipes — as well as a place for visitors to find out whether they might be highlanders themselves, Jennifer Nixon writes in Thursday’s Style section.
The Arkansas Scottish Festival is, Special Events Coordinator Shelly Hendrix says, “basically a celebration of Scottish heritage.”
Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Style: Great Scots! Bagpipes fill Batesville festival
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.