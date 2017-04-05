Home / Latest News /
Trump removes chief strategist Bannon from National Security Council
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:13 a.m.
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has removed chief strategist Steve Bannon from the National Security Council, reversing a decision to give Bannon access to the high-level meetings.
A new memorandum about the composition of the NSC was published in the Federal Register on Wednesday. The memo no longer lists the chief strategist as a member of the Principal's Committee, a group of high-ranking officials that convene to discuss pressing national security priorities.
The new memo also restores the director of national intelligence and the Joint Chiefs chairman to the Principal's Committee.
Bannon's addition to the NSC sparked concerns from Trump critics, who said it was inappropriate for the political adviser to play a role on national security matters.
