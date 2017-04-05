VIDEO: Democrat ends all-night speech as Supreme Court clash nears

WASHINGTON — A Democratic senator yielded the Senate floor Wednesday morning after talking through the night to highlight his party's opposition to President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch.

But the theatrics from Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley could not change the outcome, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his Republicans prepared to steamroll Senate rules in order to eliminate Democrats' ability to block Gorsuch with a filibuster.

Merkley spoke through the night, for more than 15 hours, finally stopping midmorning Wednesday with a final plea to colleagues to oppose Gorsuch, a federal appeals court judge from Denver.

"This is an extreme nominee from the far right who doesn't believe in the fundamental vision of 'We the People' and makes decision after decision through tortured, twisted, contrived arguments defined for the powerful over the people, and that is unacceptable," Merkley said.

Following Merkley on the floor, McConnell ridiculed the opposition from Democrats.

"Democrats would filibuster Ruth Bader Ginsburg if President Donald Trump nominated her," McConnell said, naming one of the more liberal sitting justices. "There is simply no principled reason to oppose this exceptional, exceptional Supreme Court nominee."

The Senate is now pointed to a showdown Thursday, when Democrats will try to block Gorsuch's confirmation, but McConnell will then unilaterally change Senate rules to lower the threshold required to advance Supreme Court nominees from 60 votes to a simple majority in the 100-member Senate.

Democrats blamed Republicans for pushing them to attempt a nearly unheard-of filibuster of a qualified Supreme Court pick. Forty-four Democrats intend to vote against proceeding to final confirmation on Gorsuch, which would be enough to block his nomination under the Senate's existing parliamentary rules that require 60 votes to advance a nomination.

But McConnell and Republicans say the Democrats' obstruction leaves them with no choice. Asked Tuesday if he has the votes for the rules change, given misgivings voiced by many Republicans, McConnell answered simply, "Yes."

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.