2 Arkansans found guilty of stealing funds intended for hungry children in multimillion-dollar scheme

Two people have been found guilty of stealing funds intended to feed hungry children as part of a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme.

Acting U.S. Attorney Patrick Harris said in a statement that Jacqueline Mills, 41, of Helena-West Helena and Anthony Waits, 38, of England were convicted Thursday.

Mills was found guilty of one count of wire fraud conspiracy, 25 counts of wire fraud, 10 counts of bribery and three counts of money laundering. Waits was convicted of one count of wire fraud conspiracy.

The federal attorney said Mills and Waits stole more than $4 million from U.S. Department of Agriculture feeding programs administered in the state through the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

Mills claimed to have operated 34 feeding sites and Waits recruited multiple feeding program sponsors to submit inflated feeding claims, the statement reads.

Sentencing for the two will be determined at a later date, Harris said.

