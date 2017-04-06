5K race to benefit Searcy kids, camp

Dr. Jared Cox of Today’s Family Dentistry in Searcy said he believes in “sharing it forward.” That’s why he’s directing Chip’s 5K, to benefit Camp Wyldewood, for the third year in a row.

Proceeds from the race will be donated to Camp Wyldewood and used to provide camper’s scholarships to children in the care of Searcy Children’s Home, as well as children from low-income households in the community.

Swimming, crafts, singing, hiking and guided horseback riding are among the activities available to children who receive camper’s scholarships.

“I give to Wyldewood because it is an organization that believes in kids and who they can become through faith in Jesus,” Cox said. “It’s a ministry that inspires faith that is expressed and lived both in words and actions. And … it’s a lot of fun!”

Robert Powell, executive director of Camp Wyldewood, said Chip’s 5K typically raises enough money to send multiple children to camp for the entire summer.

“Kids have the opportunity to make new friends, enjoy summer and experience things they might not otherwise have the opportunity to experience,” Powell said.

He said that when Cox initially contacted him about starting the fundraiser, his immediate thought was, “How much work are we going to have to put into it?”

“It’s an incredible blessing because this is something they completely do on their own,” Powell said.

“They haven’t really asked us to do anything. They stage it and set it all up. The Wyldewood staff volunteers during the race. It’s incredible that it’s worked out like that. From our perspective, it’s an ideal setup. It couldn’t be any better. It’s a gift all the way down the line. It’s a gift in funds, in time and in the families that benefit from it,” Powell said.

The annual race will take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Camp Wyldewood, 155 Riverside Park Road in Searcy. Registration is $25 per adult and $15 per child before race day. On the day of the race, registration fees increase to $30 per adult and $20 per child.

The registration fee includes a race-day shirt, food, drinks and activities for the family.

“PrimeCARE, a local walk-in medical clinic, will be there for first aid,” Cox said.

Families are encouraged to run, walk or just hang out and have fun.

Activities will include a bounce house, a balloon twister and a rock-climbing wall. Music and a DJ will be provided by Cool 104.7 radio.

Race prizes will be awarded to winners based on age groups and gender.

Multiple door prizes will also be given out, including Bose headphones, a NutriBullet, an Under Armour bag, an Amazon Echo and a Fitbit.

“The Chick-fil-A cow will be there sporting a new running outfit,” Cox said. Chip, Today’s Family Dentistry’s cookie mascot, will also be there.

Event booths will be set up by local sponsors.

In 2015, funds from the race sent 22 kids to Camp Wyldewood with camper’s scholarships. In 2016, that number nearly doubled when funds from the race provided camper’s scholarships for 42 kids in Searcy.

Powell said it’s no surprise that Cox directs a race that benefits children in the community.

“I’ve always known that he has real drive. He’s a very driven person, always busy and always has stuff he wants to do,” Powell said.

“He has a real passion for children and Camp Wyldewood. He’s a board member who cares a lot about the organization. He’s committed to our vision and what we’re trying to do with camp,” Powell said.

Cox and Powell have known each other since college. They had both previously been counselors at Camp Wyldewood.

“Today’s Family Dentistry’s mission is to help change the way people perceive dentistry. We strive to shape experiences and set standards so we can share it forward to our community,” Cox said.

Online registration for the race is open at drcoxsmile.com.