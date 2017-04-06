Arkansas woman, 35, killed after car veers off road, strikes tree

An Arkansas woman was killed after her car veered off a roadway and struck a tree in Lawrence County Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Stephanie N. Hubbard, 35, of Smithville was driving a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix east on Arkansas 115 in Jessup around 6 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. The Pontiac left the highway and hit a tree, police said.

Hubbard suffered fatal injuries. No one else was reported injured in the wreck.

Conditions were cloudy and dry at the time, police said.

There have been 121 deaths in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary data.