At the post

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Gulfstream Park, 11:35 a.m.; Aqueduct, 12:20 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Santa Anita, 3 p.m.; Hawthorne, 4:10 p.m.; Penn National, 5 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.

CLASSIC EMPIRE WORKSTOWARD ARKANSAS DERBY

Eclipse Award winner Classic Empire remains on course to make his next start in the $1 million Arkansas Derby on April 15 at Oaklawn, trainer Mark Casse said Tuesday afternoon. Classic Empire, under regular rider Julien Leparoux, recorded his final major work for the Arkansas Derby on Monday morning at Winding Oaks Farm near Ocala, Fla., breezing 5 furlongs from the gate in company with older stablemate Airoforce, a multiple-graded stakes winner. Classic Empire was credited with a time of :59.60 over a fast track. Airoforce went in 1:01. "Everything's good," Casse said. "Currently, the plan is I'm probably going to breeze him either Saturday or Sunday a little bit and then he's going to ship to Arkansas on Monday evening. He'll arrive there Tuesday." Casse said Classic Empire will be vanned to Oaklawn from his central Florida base.

RACE TO THE TOP

A double Sunday gave Ramon Vazquez a narrow lead in the race for leading rider with eight days remaining in the meeting. Vazquez, Oaklawn's second-leading rider the past two years, has 41 victories. Four-time defending champion Ricardo Santana and Geovanni Franco are tied for second with 40. Alex Canchari is fourth with 38. All four jockeys recorded winners on Sunday's card. Vazquez won the fourth race on No Mo Jo ($17.80) and fifth race on Midnight Shine ($16.20). Both winners were for trainer Federico Villafranco and leading owner Danny Caldwell. Franco won the seventh race on favored Council Rules ($8) for trainer Robertino Diodoro. Santana won the ninth race on New Lucky Penny ($7.60) for trainer J.R. Caldwell. Canchari won the second race aboard favored Bogey ($4.20) for trainer Ernie Witt II.

RETURN TO WINNER'S CIRCLE

Deshawn Parker rode his first winner of the meeting Sunday aboard Not So Lovely ($18.40) for trainer Kim Puhl. Parker, a recent addition to the colony, is the 25th-winningest rider in North American history (5,225), according to Equibase. Parker has 13 career victories at Oaklawn, including 10 in 2009 when he was a regular much of the meeting.

