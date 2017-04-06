Broadway Bridge work on pedestrian access, ramp to continue through June, director says

Work on pedestrian access and an unfinished ramp to the Broadway Bridge is scheduled to last several months, the state Highway and Transportation Department director says.

Director Scott Bennett, speaking at a dedication ceremony for the span Thursday afternoon near Dickey-Stephens Park, told attendees that project officials are eyeing completion in the early part of June.

“There will be some additional lane closures still in the off-peak times [up to that point],” Bennett said.

The Broadway Bridge, which connects Little Rock and North Little Rock over the Arkansas River, reopened to traffic unexpectedly at night March 1.

Dedicated as the Veterans Memorial Bridge, the span honors military veterans of all wars, Bennett said. The previous span, which opened on Christmas Day in 1922, had been a tribute to World War I veterans.

[THEN AND NOW: Compare the new and old Broadway Bridge]

"We want to say thank you for all your service and hope this bridge is as a lasting reminder for everything you've done for us," he said.

Among others speaking at the ceremony were Little Rock Mayor Mark Stodola, North Little Rock Mayor Joe Smith and Barry Hyde, county judge of Pulaski County.

Read Friday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.