Bumgarner's 'Wonderboy' safe with him

The Hall of Fame asked Madison Bumgarner to donate the bat he used to crack two home runs on opening day.

They're getting his helmet, instead.

Bumgarner said he isn't much for memorabilia, but he's keeping the piece of lumber he used to hit home runs off the Diamondbacks' Zack Greinke and Andrew Chafin in Sunday's opener at Chase Field in Phoenix.

He's not going to put it back in the rack. He's said he's taking it out of commission, fearing it might disappear if he doesn't put it in a guarded place.

It's a valuable piece of history. Bumgarner became the first pitcher ever to hit two home runs on opening day. He also became the first Giants pitcher to hit two home runs in a game since Jim Gott in 1985. And he's the first pitcher to hit two home runs and strike out at least 10 in any start since Rick Wise for the 1971 Phillies.

The Hall of Fame has plenty of Bumgarner memorabilia already, including the hats he wore in Games 1, 5 and 7 of the 2014 World Series when he dominated the Kansas City Royals.

Bumgarner's bat is a sturdy piece of wood. It's a 34 ½-inch, 33 ½-ounce Marucci model that he first tried when Michael Morse introduced him to it in 2014. Morse said the model originally was made for former Cincinnati Reds slugger Adam Dunn.

"I tried it and just really liked it," Bumgarner said last year. "It's a bigger bat, but it's really balanced. It doesn't feel like a big bat."

"Big handle, big knob. Everything about it is big. It all fits together."

Rule breaker?

If Phil Mickelson was in charge, Lexi Thompson would have been the one taking the leap into Poppie's Pond at the ANA Inspiration on Sunday.

Mickelson tried to avoid speaking specifically about Thompson being penalized four shots for a day-old rules violation for replacing her golf ball in the wrong spot on the putting green. But he couldn't help himself. And along the way, he raised questions about that happening on the PGA Tour.

"To have a tournament be decided like that, with all the scenarios going around, as far as viewers calling in, as far as it being a 1-foot putt with really no advantage, just a little bit of loose marking, if you will, something that happens all the time, intentionally and unintentionally ... I think it should be reversed," Mickelson said Tuesday. "I think that she should be given the trophy."

Thompson's violation occurred on the 17th hole Saturday of the LPGA Tour's first major of the year when she marked her ball and quickly replaced it in a slightly different spot.

"I know a number of guys on tour that are loose with how they mark the ball and have not been called on it," Mickelson said. "I mean, they will move the ball 2, 3 inches in front of their mark, and this is an intentional way to get it out of any type of impression and so forth. And I think that kind of stuff needs to stop."

Sports quiz

Who is second on the active list of home runs hit by a pitcher after Madison Bumgarner's 16?

Sports answer

Yovani Gallardo, who is currently with the Seattle Mariners, is second with 12 career home runs. Travis Wood (Bryant) is third on the list with 10.

Sports on 04/06/2017