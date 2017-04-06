Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, April 06, 2017, 11:57 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Doctor who stopped to help teenagers in accident dies days after struck by car

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:46 a.m.

An undated photo provided by Henry Ford Health System shows Dr. Cynthia Ray.

PHOTO BY HENRY FORD HEALTH SYSTEM VIA AP

An undated photo provided by Henry Ford Health System shows Dr. Cynthia Ray.


DETROIT — A Detroit doctor who stopped to help passengers in an overturned car died after being struck by a car herself.

Forty-seven-year-old Cynthia Ray succumbed to her injuries Wednesday after she was hit Sunday, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Ray had stopped on her way to work at Henry Ford Hospital, where she was an interventional pulmonologist, when she saw an overturned Jeep on I-96 and tried to help six teenagers trapped inside.

A car pulled around a curve and hit her, authorities said.

Another person who stopped to help, teenager Sean English, also was hit and had to have part of a foot amputated after the crash.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the people trying to help also was injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Doctor who stopped to help teenagers in accident dies days after struck by car

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

Kharma says... April 6, 2017 at 11:17 a.m.

Very sad. No good deed goes unpunished.

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online