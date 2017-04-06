Home / Latest News /
Doctor who stopped to help teenagers in accident dies days after struck by car
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:46 a.m.
DETROIT — A Detroit doctor who stopped to help passengers in an overturned car died after being struck by a car herself.
Forty-seven-year-old Cynthia Ray succumbed to her injuries Wednesday after she was hit Sunday, the Detroit Free Press reported.
Ray had stopped on her way to work at Henry Ford Hospital, where she was an interventional pulmonologist, when she saw an overturned Jeep on I-96 and tried to help six teenagers trapped inside.
A car pulled around a curve and hit her, authorities said.
Another person who stopped to help, teenager Sean English, also was hit and had to have part of a foot amputated after the crash.
The driver of the vehicle that hit the people trying to help also was injured.
Kharma says... April 6, 2017 at 11:17 a.m.
Very sad. No good deed goes unpunished.
