Ex-Little Rock man gets 60 years for rapes

A former Little Rock man who prosecutors say turned child molestation into a lifestyle was sentenced Wednesday to 60 years in prison for repeatedly raping one girl from the time she was 4 until she was 17.

William Duvall Jr., 44, will have to serve at least 42 years in prison under the sentence imposed by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Barry Sims after a two-day trial.

Duvall told jurors he has never abused anyone. But he also couldn't explain why his victim would accuse him of rape.

"I can't even think of a reason she would make this up," Duvall said.

A Pulaski County jury heard not just from his victim, now a 20-year-old woman, but also three young women who said Duvall had similarly molested them.

The jury deliberated about 39 minutes before finding Duvall guilty on two counts of rape.

Deciding on punishment took the seven women and five men about 22 minutes. He could have been sentenced to life in prison.

The 20-year-old victim told jurors that's what Duvall seems to have sentenced her to, a lifetime of struggling to believe that she's someone worthy of being loved. She said she has to find a reason not to kill herself every day.

"Every day I push this away," the sobbing woman told jurors. "Hopefully, after all of this I can learn to accept love [without feeling suicidal]. I know I do but sometimes it gets cloudy."

The woman has already survived a suicide attempt brought on by her despair. A teacher who has befriended her also cried as she described watching the woman suffer while trying to comfort her through late-night panic attacks, depression and spells of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Just buying hand lotion can be a struggle because some scents, like cocoa butter, can trigger memories of what Duvall did to her, the teacher testified. She said she worries about the woman's safety whenever they are not together.

"It's a constant battle in my mind. Is she OK? It consumes my thoughts around the clock," the teacher said. "Knowing that somebody you love questions her life like that ... I don't have the words for that."

Deputy prosecutor Meredith Moore asked jurors to impose a substantial sentence. She said there's a good reason rape carries the same penalties as first-degree murder. She asked them to recall Duvall's demeanor on the witness stand.

"He doesn't care he did this ... that he roped in these other young girls," she said. "But the state of Arkansas cares, and the 12 of you care. I will argue that [her] life has been taken and it is up to you to give it back."

Duvall was only charged with two counts of rape because he had abused, molested and manipulated the victim for so much of her life that only two incidents stood out clearly in her mind, the prosecutor said. The last time he raped her was when she was in 10th grade, deputy prosecutor Jeanna Sherrill told jurors.

But her earliest memory in life is watching SpongeBob SquarePants before Duvall interrupted to force her to perform oral sex, which hurt her, the prosecutor said.

"This child was taught that was normal," she said. "This didn't just happen one time. This happened when she was 4, when she was 5, when she was 6, when she was 7, when she was 8, when she was 9, when she was 10, when she was 11, when she was 12, when she was 13, when she was 14, when she was 15, when she was 16 and when she was 17. All of those years, he didn't stop. It went on and on."

A recorded phone call between the woman and Duvall played for the jury was the "most disturbing" evidence, Sherrill said. The defendant can be heard refusing to answer some questions from the woman, who was still a teen at the time.

"I'm not fixing to own up to anything on the phone," Duvall says, explaining to her twice that he was worried about being entrapped, a term she didn't seem to understand.

Duvall, a former Arkansas prison guard who left the state in 2008 and was arrested last year while living in Georgia, sparred with Sherrill during his 45 minutes on the witness stand Wednesday about the significance of the recording.

"What's she going to entrap you on?" the prosecutor asked.

"I don't know. There's nothing to entrap me on," Duvall responded.

"How could you be entrapped if you don't know what she's talking about?" Sherrill said.

The girl had been texting him "crazy stuff" in the days preceding the call, Duvall said, complaining that prosecutors had deliberately not shown all the evidence of the communication between them.

He told jurors that what they had heard was his attempt to get her off the phone because he was trying to catch a flight and couldn't really understand what she was saying.

"I was really just trying to brush her off," Duvall said. "I couldn't hear her."

Defense attorney Theodis Thompson denounced the charges as baseless, backed by nothing. North Little Rock police accepted the woman's story without question and did next to nothing to investigate, he said.

With no physical evidence of wrongdoing and no witness to any abuse, police rounded up the other three women, all relatives of the woman, to bolster the case, Thompson said.

"This case was messed up from the get-go," he said, telling jurors the woman was lying. "Don't just listen to what someone says on the stand -- make them put something in your hand. Where's the proof? The state's mission today was to make my client look like a monster."

Just as jurors were returning to court with their sentencing decision, Duvall, in handcuffs, leaned over the rail toward the victim in the audience. She had her back to him as she spoke with someone else. Duvall gestured and called to her to get her attention as bailiffs pulled him back.

"Can I talk to her?" he asked.

Moore, the prosecutor, took a few steps toward him, motioning for the bailiffs to move him farther away from the woman as she quickly moved away from him.

"Stop him, stop him" Moore said. "There's a no-contact order."

After jurors were excused, Thompson asked the judge to reduce the sentence to 30 years, citing his client's "remorse."

Sims declined.

