Fishing Hot Spots

LAKE CONWAY Crappie are biting in the green cypress timber in about 4-6 feet on minnows and white and chartreuse jigs. Bass are on the beds and spawning, and they are biting white spinnerbaits and soft plastic lizards. Catfish are doing well on trotlines and limblines baited with bream and trotline minnows. Bream are excellent around the shorelines on crickets and redworms at about 2-4 feet just off the shore.

BEAVER LAKE Stripers are feeding in the creek arms in depths of 20-60 feet over gravel bars, points, humps, treetops and cuts in the bank. Fishing free lines and lightly weighted downlines has been effective. There has been some topwater activity from striper and white bass. Trolling mall umbrella rigs with white grubs or chartreuse for stained water has been working. Also, try plugs like Rapala No. 14 husky jerks in black back or purple back colors and Smithwick Rogues in similar colors in 5- to 6-inch models on planer boards with snap weights. Jerkbaits like flukes, swimbaits and jigs also will produce. Have topwater lures, like 7-inch Redfins, spooks, pencil poppers ready for surfacing stripers.

MILLWOOD LAKE Largemouth bass are in all stages of spawn activity. Good catches of 2- to 7-pound bass have been recorded on 7-inch bulky lizards, Brush Hawgs, 10-inch worms, Rat-L-Traps, slow moving squarebill crankbaits and chatterbaits on points, ditches and in creek channels. Bass Assassin Shads are working on bass moving into and out of bedding areas and on beds. The key continues to be finding water temps that are 3-5 degrees warmer than surrounding areas, and clearer water with the current conditions. Large schools of white bass are between McGuire Lake and Patterson Shoals. Catch them on shad-colored Bomber and XCalibur crankbaits, chrome/blue or Smokey Joe Rat-L-Traps, Little Georges, Rocket Shads, Little Cleos, Spin Traps and Blakemore Roadrunners.

