Impress Passover guests with a fresh take on a Jewish classic

“Why is this night different from all other nights?”

That’s the age-old question at the heart of the Passover Seder, the ritual meal held on the first night of the holiday (which falls on April 10 this year) that remembers the exodus of the Jewish people from slavery in ancient Egypt.

At Spago restaurant in Beverly Hills, we’ll be holding our own Seder for the 33rd consecutive year, welcoming guests at a special meal featuring my culinary team’s interpretations of all the traditional foods.

One of those interpretations in particular raises another question that my chefs and I have heard for every one of those events: “Why is this gefilte fish different from all other gefilte fishes?” I’m happy to answer that question and provide you with the recipe.

First, let me explain what the dish actually is. “Gefilte” is a Yiddish word that means “stuffed,” and here it refers to a stuffinglike mixture of finely chopped fish mixed with egg, onion, seasonings and a fine meal of matzo, the crackerlike unleavened bread served at Passover in observance of the fact that the Jewish people fled Egypt so quickly they had no time for their bread dough to rise.

Most people experience gefilte fish straight out of a jar, a product that all too often receives reactions typified by turned-up noses or even rude comments about a flavor some find either too fishy or too bland and a texture sometimes described as dense or rubbery. But when I first learned about gefilte fish and tasted it many years ago, I immediately thought that I could make something better myself. I also realized that gefilte fish really wasn’t very different from something I’d learned to make in the French restaurants where I’d trained. That’s fish quenelles, delicate egg-shaped dumplings of fish bound with breadcrumbs and egg, then poached in water or fish stock.

So I began experimenting and came up with a version of gefilte fish that combined Jewish tradition with classic French technique. I separated the eggs, then beat the whites, folding them into the fish mixture for extra lightness. I included chopped onion that I first sauteed in extra-virgin olive oil, bringing a hint of mellowness to the onion’s sharp bite, and I added chopped fresh herbs for a taste of springtime.

Finally, I took the name “gefilte” much more literally than it usually is, wrapping portions of the fish mixture into individual blanched cabbage leaves, then gently oven-poaching the individual packages in fish stock. The result is a surprisingly bright-tasting dish that your Seder guests will find delightful. But you don’t even need to throw a Seder to serve this dish.

CABBAGE-WRAPPED PASSOVER GEFILTE FISH

Serves 12

Ingredients:

1 head green cabbage

1/2 cup matzo meal

1 quart good-quality canned fish stock

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 medium yellow onion, minced

2 pounds mild white-fish fillets such as pike, carp or whitefish, cut into chunks

3 large cage-free eggs, separated

1/2 cup chopped Italian parsley

2 tablespoons chopped fresh tarragon leaves

2 to 3 teaspoons kosher salt

1/2 tablespoon freshly ground white pepper

Cayenne pepper, to taste

1 medium organic carrot, peeled and cut into thin julienne strips

1 medium organic leek, white part only, halved lengthwise, thoroughly rinsed and cut into thin julienne strips Bottled grated horseradish in vinegar, with or without beet juice, for serving

Directions:

Heat the oven to 375 degrees.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Carefully add the head of cabbage, and blanch for 5 minutes; then carefully lift it out, leaving the water in the pot, and transfer the cabbage to a basin filled with cold water. When cool enough to handle, remove the whole leaves, and cut away the tough core. As you peel off the outer leaves, you may have to return the head to the boiling water to soften the inner leaves. Lay the leaves out to dry on a clean kitchen towel.

Put the matzo meal in a small bowl. Cover with 1 cup of the fish stock, and leave to soak.

In a small skillet, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the onion, and saute until tender but not yet browned, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl to cool.

In a wooden bowl or on a chopping board, chop the fish finely with a curved chopper or a large knife. Add the soaked matzo meal, the cooled onion, 3 egg yolks, parsley, tarragon, 2 teaspoons salt, white pepper and cayenne to taste; continue chopping until thoroughly combined.

In a clean medium bowl, whisk the egg whites until they form firm but not yet stiff peaks. Stir a little into the fish mixture; then quickly but gently fold in the remaining whites. To test for flavor, bring a little fish stock to a simmer, add a small ball of the fish mixture, and cook for 5 minutes. Taste and adjust the seasonings, adding a little more salt or cayenne as you like.

Heat the remaining stock, and spoon a little into an 11-by-17-inch baking pan. Divide the fish mixture into 12 portions, about 4 ounces each, enclosing each in an oblong shape inside 1 or 2 cabbage leaves, wrapping the leaves around the filling like a package, folding the bottom, then the 2 sides, then the top over the fish. As the leaves get smaller, you will have to use 2 to wrap a portion. As each package is formed, place it in the prepared baking pan, seam-side down. Pour the remaining stock over the packages, and top with the julienned carrot and leek.

Cover the pan with foil, and bake for 30 minutes. Remove from the oven, leave the fish packages to cool in the stock, and then transfer the packages and stock to an airtight container and refrigerate until serving time.

To serve, place one package on each of 12 plates, garnishing with some julienned carrots and leeks. Pass the horseradish for guests to add to their plates to taste.