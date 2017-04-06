Home /
One reported killed in shooting in Hot Springs
This article was published today at 10:12 a.m.
Authorities in Hot Springs are reportedly investigating a fatal shooting.
The Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported Thursday morning that police were investigating a homicide that occurred late Wednesday night on Higdon Ferry Road.
Detectives were said to be at the scene waiting on a warrant to search a vehicle that was blocked off by police tape.
A message seeking additional details from the Hot Springs Police Department wasn't immediately returned.
Check back for updates.
