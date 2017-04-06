Leon's 3-run walk-off blast propels Red Sox

RED SOX 3, PIRATES 0 (12)

BOSTON -- Sandy Leon hit a three-run home run in the 12th inning -- his third hit of the game -- and Chris Sale pitched seven dominant innings in his Red Sox debut to lead Boston to a 3-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night.

Leon also doubled in the third inning but got thrown out at the plate after running through third-base coach Brian Butterfield's stop sign. It was scoreless into the bottom of the 12th, when Antonio Bastardo (0-1) walked Jackie Bradley Jr. and Pablo Sandoval with one out.

Leon followed with a drive over the Green Monster to end a cold night for the Red Sox, who also beat Pittsburgh in the season opener on Monday.

Joe Kelly (1-0), the sixth Red Sox pitcher, earned the victory with two innings of one-hit relief.

Sale was Boston's big offseason addition when he was acquired from the Chicago White Sox for a package of minor leaguers that included No. 1 prospect Yoan Moncada. On a night when the temperatures dipped into the 30s, Sale allowed 3 hits, walked 1 and struck out 7.

Jameson Taillon matched Sale's shutout for 7 innings, allowing 5 hits while walking 3 and striking out 6.

The Red Sox did threaten against him in the third, when Leon doubled down the right field line with two outs. But the Red Sox catcher was easily thrown out at home by right fielder Andrew McCutchen. Newly acquired first baseman Mitch Moreland also hit a ball deep in the fourth, but McCutchen caught it at the short bullpen wall.

Boston loaded the bases with two outs in the 10th, but Pirates closer Tony Watson retired opening day hero Andrew Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks) on a weak grounder to second to end the inning.

The Red Sox have won seven consecutive interleague games at Fenway Park.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TWINS 9, ROYALS 1 Eduardo Escobar homered and drove in four runs and Miguel Sano added a bases-loaded triple to lead Minnesota to a victory over Kansas City. Hector Santiago (1-0) gave up 1 run and 4 hits and struck out 4 in 5 innings for the Twins.

ASTROS 5, MARINERS 3 (13) George Springer's three-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the 13th inning gave Houston a victory over Seattle. Springer's shot off Chase De Jong (0-1), who started the inning to make his major-league debut, landed in the first row of the left-field Crawford Boxes.

ORIOLES 3, BLUE JAYS 1 Dylan Bundy struck out eight over seven impressive innings, and Baltimore used home runs by Adam Jones and Chris Davis to beat Toronto. Making his 15th career start, Bundy (1-0) allowed one run and four hits. The 2011 first-round draft pick did not issue a walk and retired 14 of the last 15 batters he faced.

RAYS 4, YANKEES 1 Corey Dickerson homered and drove in two runs to lead Tampa Bay to a victory over New York. Alex Cobb (1-0) pitched into the sixth inning. Building on five starts he made late last year, the right-hander allowed 1 run and 4 hits in 5 2/3 innings.

INDIANS 9, RANGERS 6 Francisco Lindor hit a go-ahead grand slam off closer Sam Dyson in the ninth inning and defending AL champion Cleveland completed a season-opening sweep with a victory over Texas. Lindor's first career slam and second home run of the game came after he put the Rangers ahead in the fifth when the shortstop misjudged Joey Gallo's speed, couldn't beat the slugger to second base on an attempted two-out force play and allowed two runs to score on a throwing error. Dyson (0-2) loaded the bases and walked in a run before Lindor's home run down the right field line during a five-run Cleveland ninth.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NATIONALS 6, MARLINS 4 Bryce Harper had two RBI and a nice ninth-inning catch, Ryan Zimmerman homered and Tanner Roark recovered from a shaky start to go six innings, leading Washington past Miami. Roark (1-0) allowed two runs in the first inning, then hit two men and threw a wild pitch in the second, but he wound up retiring 13 of the last 14 batters he faced.

BRAVES 3, METS 1 (12) Bartolo Colon drew all sorts of nods, taps and tributes in his return to Citi Field during a sharp debut for Atlanta, and Matt Kemp's third double of the game in the 12th inning led Atlanta over New York. Jim Johnson (1-0) worked two scoreless innings.

REDS 2, PHILLIES 0 Brandon Finnegan allowed only one hit in seven innings, retiring the last 19 batters he faced, and Joey Votto homered for his first hit of the season Wednesday night, sending Cincinnati to a victory over Philadelphia. Finnegan (1-0) allowed a walk in the first inning and Maikel Franco's single to center. He then retired 19 consecutive, fanning nine of them, and threw 88 pitches in all.

BREWERS 6, ROCKIES 1 Eric Thames, Travis Shaw and Jonathan Villar each homered, Wily Peralta pitched five effective innings and Milwaukee beat Colorado. Peralta (1-0) allowed 3 hits over 5 innings, struck out 5 and walked 1.

