Little Rock police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting

Police have identified the man who was fatally shot by an officer in a west Little Rock hotel parking lot.

Officers were searching Wednesday night for 22-year-old Austin Snyder of North Little Rock on multiple felony warrants, who was reported to be driving a stolen GMC Yukon and carrying a stolen weapon, according to a news release.

Snyder was reported to be living in Little Rock hotels and had been seen in the area of the Extended Stay America at 10800 Kanis Road, police said.

As officers checked the hotel's parking lot about 10:15 p.m., they saw a Yukon with a white man in the driver's seat, according to the release. Officials said that as police approached, the Yukon accelerated and rammed into a vehicle driving through the lot.

The driver then ignored police commands and "dropped his right hand from the steering wheel to his right side," police said, leading one officer to shoot the driver, later identified as Snyder.

According to the release, there were two passengers inside the Yukon. They were not hurt. Police said two handguns were also located in the front seat area of the vehicle.

Officers rendered aid to Snyder until he was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said.

The officer involved has not been identified but has been placed on administrative leave. The investigation is ongoing.

