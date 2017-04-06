Police kill man sought in break-ins during confrontation outside west Little Rock hotel

A man who was wanted by Little Rock police and the U.S. Marshals Service was fatally shot by police during a confrontation late Wednesday at a west Little Rock hotel.

The man, whom police did not identify, was driving a stolen car in the parking lot of the Extended Stay America hotel at 10800 Kanis Road when he rammed two cars, the second being a police car. At least one Little Rock officer shot the man shortly before 10:15 p.m., according to Assistant Police Chief Hayward Finks.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Finks said the man was being sought in multiple breaking-and-entering incidents in central Arkansas.

Police were seen leading a man and a woman away in handcuffs.

No further information was available Wednesday night.

The fatal shooting is the third by a Little Rock officer this year. On March 26, officers shot and killed 54-year-old Michael Hornibrook in a downtown alleyway around 2 a.m. after, they said, he raised a pistol at them.

A month earlier, on Feb. 24, Little Rock detective Angela Everett shot and killed Gregory Lamont Childress, 44, in what police called an attempted robbery. Police said Everett, who was in uniform, was working off duty when Childress fired a shot at her while trying to rob her. Everett fired back and fatally hit Childress, who died at the scene.

Metro on 04/06/2017