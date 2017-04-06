Man arrested in series of break-ins at Arkansas laundromat, police say

Arkansas police have arrested a man connected to a string of break-ins at a Pine Bluff laundromat last month, according to a Thursday news release.

On March 29, Pine Bluff police responded to the 24/7 Laundry at 5400 Dollarway Road around 10:30 p.m. after getting a call about a break-in, according to a report. An employee told officers that someone had broken into the business, damaged coin boxes of a washer and dryer and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

Two other break-ins at the business were reported earlier that week on March 28 and March 24, police said.

Officers viewed security footage and sent out a picture of the suspect in a Tuesday news release with the hopes of identifying him. The business's owner offered a $500 reward to anyone with information about the suspect that leads to his arrest and conviction, the release said.

Jimmy Turner, 35, was later identified by police as the suspect and taken into custody, officials said Thursday.

The charges pending against Turner were not immediately available.