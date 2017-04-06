Man robs Arkansas bank, fires at officers after chase, police say

A man has been arrested after a robbery at an Arkansas bank ended in a pursuit in which shots were fired at police, officials say.

Dixon Kelley III, 43, of Texarkana was being held at the Bi-State jail as of Thursday on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault on a public servant, resisting arrest and evading arrest in a vehicle.

Officers responded to the robbery at 9:07 a.m. Wednesday at Bank of the Ozarks, 2609 Richmond Road, in Texarkana, according to the Texarkana Gazette.

Police say Kelley brandished an orange firearm and demanded money from a bank teller inside the location before fleeing.

As Kelley fled north on Richmond Road, officers tried to stop his vehicle but he continued driving, prompting a pursuit, the newspaper reported.

The pursuit ended in Bowie County, Texas, when Kelley’s vehicle became stuck in mud as it reached the dead end of County Road 2301 near the Red River, police said.

Kelley reportedly exited his vehicle and fired one shot at officers, striking one of the patrol vehicles at the scene.

Authorities said Kelley then took cover behind his vehicle as officers told him to drop his weapon. He later dropped his gun and tried to run away but was tackled and taken into custody.

Information for this article was contributed by Lori Dunn and Karl Richter of the Texarkana Gazette.