• It might have been another legendary party at the Playboy Mansion, except Hugh Hefner didn't make an appearance. The Playboy founder was a no-show Tuesday night at a celebration of the new Amazon series about his life, American Playboy: The Hugh Hefner Story. His youngest son, Cooper Hefner, 25, who became Playboy's chief creative officer last year, hosted the mansion party to screen an episode from the 10-part series, premiering Friday. "He will kill me if I print or if you say anything about him retiring," the younger Hefner said of his father. "But I think he is really enjoying his life as a 90-year-old at the mansion." "Hef" turns 91 on Sunday, and he'll celebrate as he has for decades, his son said: with a screening of Casablanca in his home theater with his guests dressed in 1940s attire. Cooper Hefner said his father is doing "great" ("His back is bad -- that comes along with aging") and remains editor-in-chief of Playboy magazine. The magazine, no longer printed monthly, isn't the future of Playboy. "I see the magazine's role as shifting as really we've already done, which is positioning it as being the flagship of the brand, the brand bible," the younger Hefner said. "Understanding it's responsible for the reason this all exists, but recognizing we're going to be able to reach a whole lot more people with our 44 million social media audience or the monthly uniques we get on dot-com." American Playboy combines archival footage with re-enacted segments to track Playboy magazine's origins in the 1950s and the changing socio-political climate that fueled its growth through the '60s and '70s. "If you think about millennials in general, which is the generation I belong to, there is an absolute fascination with yesteryear," Cooper Hefner said.

• Former television talk-show host David Letterman will replace an ailing Neil Young as the person inducting Pearl Jam into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Friday. According to a statement from the hall, Young "is regrettably no longer able to induct Pearl Jam" because of illness and is "thrilled" that Letterman will substitute. Pearl Jam made its Late Show with David Letterman debut in 1996 with a version of "Hail, Hail." In addition to Pearl Jam, the new rock class includes the late rapper Tupac Shakur, ELO, Journey, Nile Rodgers, Joan Baez and Yes. The ceremony will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Hall of Fame is in Cleveland.

A Section on 04/06/2017