New way of doing business

When Daren Brown met with the Jackson Generals before last season, he asked them a simple question.

"How many of you played on a winning team the year before?" Brown said to the Generals, who were in their final season as the Seattle Mariners' Class AA affiliate.

The players did not raise a hand in April 2016, Brown recalled.

That changed in September when the Generals won the Southern League championship.

Brown hopes he can deliver a similar outcome in the Texas League to the Arkansas Travelers, who are in their first season with the Mariners organization after spending the past 16 seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. The Travs open their season at 7:10 p.m. today against the Corpus Christi Hooks at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

"You can develop players in a winning atmosphere," Brown said. "To take the core group of those guys to go win a championship in the Southern League said a whole lot toward the players buying into what we wanted to do. Hopefully this year, there's trust with the players understanding what we're trying to do."

Brown said the Mariners' minor league success can be traced to Seattle General Manager Jerry Dipoto.

When Dipoto took over for Jack Zduriencik in September 2015, he quickly overhauled the minor league system. He hired Andy McKay, who was the peak performance coordinator with a heavy emphasis on the mental aspects of the game for the Colorado Rockies, as the Mariners' director of player development in October 2015.

With Dipoto and McKay in charge, the Mariners minor league system became major league baseball's best in 2016 in terms of winning percentage (451-314, .590). All seven of the Mariners minor league affiliates advanced to the postseason -- Tacoma in Class AAA, Jackson in Class AA, Class A teams in Clinton, Bakersfield and Everett, and rookie league teams in Arizona and the Dominican Republic.

"Their philosophy is to trust the process," said Travs catcher Tyler Marlette, who played in Bakersfield and Jackson last season. "As long as we trust it, then good things will happen for us."

Brown guided Jackson to an 84-55 record and the Southern League title in his first season with the Generals after spending two seasons as the Mariners bunting and base-running coordinator.

"With Jerry coming in, it was obvious right from the get-go he wanted to change a little bit of the culture," said Brown, who is in his 17th season with the Mariners organization. "We went through a tough stretch not only at the big league level, but also at the minor league level. It was evident last year by what we did at the big league level and what we did at the minor league level, with the people he's brought in. He's put us in a good spot.

"We're not where we want to be, but we're headed in the right direction."

The Travs signed a two-year player development contract with the Mariners on Sept. 20, their second affiliate change since the mid-1960s. The St. Louis Cardinals' Class AA affiliate played at Little Rock's Ray Winder Field from 1966-2000, then the Angels came aboard in 2001.

Travs General Manager Paul Allen likes the players that will start with Arkansas, including starting pitcher Andrew Moore and reliever Thyago Vieira, who are both in MLB.com's top 30 prospects for the Mariners.

"If you're right around .500, you're probably going to win the Texas League North," Allen said. "With the talent that the Mariners are sending us ... we'll be in contention for a Texas League championship. On-field talent will be incrementally better."

Familiarity between Dipoto and the Travs along with travel were two of the biggest reasons for the switch, representatives from the Mariners and Travelers said in September.

Dipoto was the Angels' general manager from 2011-2015. Seattle Manager Scott Servais was an assistant general manager for the Angels, and his bench coach with the Mariners, Tim Bogar, managed the Travs in 2013. The Mariners minor league instructor, Mike Micucci, managed the Travs in 2012.

Brown said this week the travel from Little Rock to the Mariners' minor league affiliates or to the major league club in Seattle will be easier in terms of promotions or demotions, with Little Rock's Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport 7 miles from Dickey-Stephens Park. The Memphis International Airport was 88 miles from Jackson's ballpark along Interstate 40 in western Tennessee.

Moore, who is scheduled to start today, said he appreciates Dipoto's willingness to learn and the fact he doesn't think he's above the players.

"It's a loose atmosphere where they want us to come out and have fun," said Moore, a 2015 second-round draft pick of the Mariners who pitched in Bakersfield and Jackson in 2016. "But then, once the lights turn on, it's time to compete and play ball and execute as well as we can. It's been a great transition. The success we had from the Dominican all the way up to the bigs was, I think, evident of that. Hopefully we can ride that momentum into this year."

