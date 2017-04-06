MARLINS

Bush ‘in mix’ for purchase

WASHINGTON — George W. Bush owned the Texas Rangers before he became U.S. president. Now his brother, Jeb, could be stepping up to the plate to buy his own Major League Baseball team — the Miami Marlins. According to a report by Sports Business Journal, Jeb Bush is “in the mix” to buy the Marlins. Marlins officials would neither confirm nor deny the report. “I have no comment,” said Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria, who is in Washington to watch his team. The former Florida governor expressed interest in ownership of the Marlins in 2013. But that was before team officials announced the franchise was for sale. Now the club is talking to a handful of suitors about buying the franchise from Loria, who has owned the team since 2002.

CARDINALS

Piscotty examined, OK to play

St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Stephen Piscotty, hit in both arms and then in the batting helmet by errant Chicago Cubs throws on Tuesday night, said he had been checked out by doctors after being hit in the head and had been cleared to play, although his word was unofficial.

"I feel like I'll be ready," said Piscotty, before he heard Wednesday's game was postponed by rain until today.

He admitted the fifth-inning throw home from second baseman Javier Baez had "stunned me. I wasn't expecting to get hit. I wasn't sure I had gotten hit. I wasn't sure if I'd hit the catcher or what happened, so yeah, it just kind of stunned me.

"I'm not sure I have much of a concussion, if any. They were saying it's a contusion, just kind of got my cheek bone here a little bit. Checked out pretty good actually."

Although Piscotty was face down on the ground for several minutes, he didn't black out.

"After a few seconds, I kind of figured I just got hit in the face or something like that, but thankfully ... the helmet flap was there and took most of the force of it," he said.

Observers hadn't recalled the same hitter/runner being hit three times -- once in the right arm by the pitcher (Jake Arrieta), once by the catcher (Willson Contreras) and once by the second baseman -- in the same trip around the bases.

"I haven't seen that before," Piscotty said. "To actually live it was something pretty crazy. I'm glad I'm OK, but yeah, it was hard to believe the events. It was just like 'Are you kidding me?' type thing. It's something I'm not going to forget."

REDS

Goeddel claimed from Phillies

CINCINNATI -- The Reds claimed utility player Tyler Goeddel off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday and optioned him to Class AAA Louisville.

Goeddel, 24, batted .192 in 92 games for the Phillies last season with four home runs and 16 RBI.

The Reds also transferred right-hander Anthony DeSclafani to the 60-day disabled list. He opened the season on the disabled list for the second year in a row after suffering a sprained pitching elbow during spring training. Starter Homer Bailey also is on the disabled list, recovering from elbow surgery.

Catcher Devin Mesoraco was sent on a rehabilitation assignment with Class AA Pensacola to complete his recovery from hip surgery. The Reds expect to activate him after he's able to catch games on back-to-back days.

NATIONALS

Burriss suspended 50 games

The office of MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that second baseman Emmanuel Burriss, who the Nationals assigned to Class AAA Syracuse in March, has been suspended 50 games without pay for a second positive test for a "drug of abuse." Burriss is a District of Columbia resident in his second tenure with his hometown organization.

Burriss spent time in the majors with the Giants from 2008 to 2012 before signing with the Nationals in 2015. He spent the majority of the last two seasons in Class AAA with the Nationals and Phillies and looked set to spend this year in Syracuse, too. As it stands, he will miss all of April and most of May.

Burriss was not likely to be one of the first call-ups in case of infield injury, as Brandon Snyder and Grant Green both earned trips back north to D.C. for the Nationals' exhibition games. Burriss would likely have made that trip, given he lives there year round, but was conspicuously absent last week.

The MLB joint drug agreement lists the following as drugs of abuse: natural cannabinoids (e.g., THC, hashish and marijuana), synthetic THC and cannabimimetics (e.g., K2 and Spice), cocaine, LSD, opiates and other similar, non-performance-enhancing substances. Burriss' first test was not made public, in keeping with the agreement.

RED SOX

Three have flu-like symptoms

BOSTON -- Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts was out of the starting lineup for Wednesday night's game against Pittsburgh because of flu-like symptoms.

Manager John Farrell said Betts, the AL's runner-up for MVP last season, was feeling the symptoms along with utility infielder Brock Holt and left-handed reliever Robbie Ross Jr.

Farrell said both Betts and Holt were tested, but neither had the actual flu virus. Holt was sent home.

"We've got a few tentative situations health-wise," Farrell said. "Mookie's not in the lineup because of flu-like symptoms. That's kind of hit our clubhouse fairly hard."

