FOOTBALL

Teams ask about Sherman

Seattle Seahawks General Manager John Schneider acknowledged the team has listened to trade offers regarding cornerback Richard Sherman, but downplayed that a deal may actually happen. Schneider made his comments in a radio interview Wednesday. Schneider said, "What you've seen lately in the news is real. That's on both sides," in regard to recent rumblings that teams have inquired about Sherman. While open with the discussions that have taken place, Schneider was quick to give the impression that a deal was unlikely to happen. He said there has been clear communication with Sherman about what is going on. He said the trade rumors haven't been a secret and "people find things out and we're not going to lie to each other."

Rams sign pair

The Los Angeles Rams signed former Washington center John Sullivan and former Houston linebacker Carlos Thompson on Wednesday. Sullivan is the latest candidate to replace Tim Barnes, who was released last month. Barnes had spent the past six seasons with the Rams, starting 36 games. Sullivan was the Minnesota Vikings' starting center from 2009-14. The Notre Dame product missed the 2015 season with a back injury, and he started one game for the Redskins last season after Minnesota released him. Sullivan spent last season playing for Washington offensive coordinator Sean McVay, who became the Rams head coach in January. Demetrius Rhaney is the other center on the Rams' roster. Los Angeles signed Buffalo center Ryan Groy to an offer sheet last month, but the Bills matched it. Thompson signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2015. The Ole Miss product appeared in two games before getting waived in August 2016. Thompson could compete for a role as a pass-rusher with the Rams, who are relatively thin at outside linebacker.

Lynch visits Raiders

Retired running back Marshawn Lynch has visited the Oakland Raiders as he decides whether to come back to the NFL and the team decides whether it wants to acquire the hometown favorite. A person familiar with the visit said Lynch came to the facility on Wednesday to meet with Raiders officials. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the visit wasn't announced by the team. The visit was first reported by recently retired Indianapolis punter Pat McAfee, who now writes for Barstool Sports. Seahawks General Manager John Schneider told a Seattle radio station that a deal to send Lynch to Oakland has been discussed in case he does come out of retirement.

Amazon to stream games

Amazon has reached a deal with the NFL to stream Thursday Night Football games during the 2017 season, according to multiple people familiar with the agreement. The one-year deal is worth approximately $50 million to the NFL, according to the people who spoke on the condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made. The 10-game package will be available to Amazon Prime subscribers. The deal is worth about five times as much as the NFL's $10 million deal with Twitter, which streamed the Thursday prime-time games during the 2016 season. The agreement was reported first by the Wall Street Journal and Sports Business Journal. The NFL's Thursday night television package is split among CBS, NBC and the league-owned NFL Network.

TENNIS

Siegemund tops Venus

Laura Siegemund of Germany beat Venus Williams 6-4, 6-7 (3), 7-5 on Wednesday to win her second three-set match in three days and move on to the third round at the Volvo Car Open at Charleston, S.C. Also, Russian Daria Kasatkina outlasted Puerto Rican Olympic champion Monica Puig 6-0, 6-7 (3), 6-2. Kasatkina, who came close to making the semifinals here last year, hit 19 winners with 18 unforced errors to finally escape after just over 2 hours on court. Puig hit more winners (25) but also had 41 errors, including on match point. In other matches, Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko defeated Greece's Maria Sakkari in three sets and Hungarian Fanny Stollar stunned No.4 seed Elena Vesnina, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (3). Vesnina, of Russia, twice led a by a break in the opening set but struggled to convert break points. Stollar hit 13 aces to keep herself in front for most of the match.

BASEBALL

Guerrero out of ICU

Pedro Guerrero was transferred out of the intensive care unit of his Manhattan hospital Tuesday, one day after the former Dodgers slugger was hospitalized with a brain hemorrhage. According to a source in contact with his family, Guerrero is able to shake his head and squeeze his hand in response to commands, a marked improvement from the previous night. Earlier reports that Guerrero awoke from a coma were contradicted by a friend of his family who said he spoke directly with Guerrero's wife, Roxanna Jimenez. According to that friend, Guerrero is comatose and still faces surgery to relieve bleeding and pressure in his brain. Guerrero, 60, is under the care of Dr. Rafael Ortiz at Lenox Hill Hospital. Ortiz is the same physician who cared for Guerrero when he suffered a stroke in February 2015. Guerrero played 15 seasons in the major leagues. As a Dodger from 1978-88, he made three All-Star teams and finished in the top four in National League MVP voting three times.

OLYMPICS

Medals lost for doping

Two wrestlers and a weightlifter have been stripped of Olympic medals for doping at the 2008 and 2012 Games. The International Olympic Committee said Uzbek wrestler Artur Taymazov, who won a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and Ukrainian wrestler Vasyl Fedoryshyn, who won silver, have been ordered to return their medals. Russian weightlifter Svetlana Tzarukaeva won silver at the 2012 London Games and also was asked to give her medal back. The IOC, which stores doping samples for 10 years, reanalyzed more than 1,000 samples from Beijing and London with improved techniques that can detect the use of steroids going back weeks and months, rather than days.

SOCCER

Vote 'likely' ends bid

A member of the ownership group that sought an MLS franchise for St. Louis called the defeat of public financing "likely the final stage of our journey." St. Louis voters on Tuesday turned down a measure that would have provided $60 million from a business use tax to help build a 22,000-seat downtown soccer stadium. St. Louis was a favorite to land a Major League Soccer expansion team for play starting in 2020 -- but only with voter approval. Jim Kavanaugh, vice chairman of the ownership group SC STL, said in a statement Wednesday that the group wants to step back for a day or two before officially declaring the project dead, but he said it would have been an outstanding project for the future of St. Louis.

HORSE RACING

Pegasus purse $16M

The Pegasus World Cup horse race will carry a $16 million purse for its second running in 2018. That's an increase of $4 million from this year, when it was run for the first time at Florida's Gulfstream Park. Arrogate defeated a field that included California Chrome in the nationally televised race. The Stronach Group announced the purse increase on Wednesday, saying it would contribute the additional $4 million. The 2018 edition, to be run on Jan. 27, will be open to 12 owners who put up $1 million each for a spot in the starting gate.

Sports on 04/06/2017