Home / Latest News /
Police: Armed robber holds up Arkansas convenience store, flees
This article was published today at 1:22 p.m.
An armed robber is sought in a holdup at a northeast Arkansas convenience store, according to police.
In a statement, the Jonesboro Police Department said it was called shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday to Citgo Flash Market at 3910 S. Caraway Road in Jonesboro.
A robber reportedly entered the store and showed a semi-automatic pistol while making repeated demands for money from the clerk, authorities said.
Police said the assailant, whose face was partially covered with a mask, was able to take an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene on foot.
The robber was additionally described as a male wearing a hooded jacket and dark colored pants. No other information was released.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Jonesboro police at (870) 935-6710.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: Armed robber holds up Arkansas convenience store, flees
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.