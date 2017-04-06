Police: Armed robber holds up Arkansas convenience store, flees

An armed robber is sought in a holdup at a northeast Arkansas convenience store, according to police.

In a statement, the Jonesboro Police Department said it was called shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday to Citgo Flash Market at 3910 S. Caraway Road in Jonesboro.

A robber reportedly entered the store and showed a semi-automatic pistol while making repeated demands for money from the clerk, authorities said.

Police said the assailant, whose face was partially covered with a mask, was able to take an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene on foot.

The robber was additionally described as a male wearing a hooded jacket and dark colored pants. No other information was released.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Jonesboro police at (870) 935-6710.