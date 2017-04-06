Police investigating fatal wreck on U.S. 65 north of Conway

Authorities are on the scene of a wreck on U.S. 65 north of Conway where at least one person was killed.

Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said shortly before 10 a.m. that a trooper had earlier reported being on scene of a wreck on the highway in Faulkner County, though he did not have a specific location.

The Arkansas Online live traffic map showed about two miles of stalled or stopped conditions in either direction north of Pickles Gap Road, which is just north of Conway city limits.

Sadler said he had no details about the crash itself.

Check back for updates.