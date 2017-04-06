Prosecutor: Arkansas driver not charged after passenger shot at officer

An Arkansas woman who was driving when a passenger allegedly exited the vehicle and fired shots at a police officer will not face any charges herself, the Texarkana Gazette reported Thursday.

On the evening of March 20, Glenn Lee Derricks, 24, of Dallas was reportedly riding in a vehicle driven by Khadijah Johnson of Howard County near the Little River County Courthouse in Ashdown.

Officer Darren Black attempted to stop the vehicle around 8:30 p.m. after an alert was put out for Derricks, officials said. The 24-year-old told Johnson to get on the floor of the car before he got out and fired multiple shots at Black, according to an affidavit quoted by the paper.

Two bullets struck the front of the patrol car and one struck the vehicle's side mirror, the document said. A bullet also hit a vehicle across the street and another sailed through an open window of a Main Street residence and lodged itself in the headboard of a bed, the paper reported.

One bullet hit a wall and landed on the floor next to the desk of Ashdown City Attorney Lindsey Thomson in her office, the paper reported. No injuries were reported.

Johnson was taken into custody at the scene while Derricks fled and was arrested at Ashdown City Park early March 21, authorities said.

No charges were filed or are pending against Johnson, 9th Judicial District Deputy Prosecutor Al Smith told the Gazette.

"She is more of a victim," Smith said. "She will be a witness in the case."

Derricks is being held at Little River County jail on charges of attempted capital murder, felony with a firearm, terroristic act and possession of a firearm by certain person. His bail was set at $250,000.

A trial date is scheduled for Aug. 28.