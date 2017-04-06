Republicans say health care bill will wait

WASHINGTON -- House Republicans indicated Wednesday that they would leave Washington this week without passing their stalled health care bill, spurning a spirited White House effort to revive the legislation.

Three top GOP leaders each dialed back expectations for action before a two-week recess begins today, after a late-night meeting Tuesday of holdout factions led by Vice President Mike Pence failed to produce a breakthrough.

"We can keep working this for weeks now," House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said at a Wednesday morning event, emphasizing there was "no artificial deadline" for action.

"Getting this done by tomorrow? I think that's tough," said House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., a view that was echoed by Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., who said it was "very unlikely" the health care bill would see a vote this week.

Late Wednesday, Ryan was asked to meet with Pence at the White House, with health care the primary topic, according to House GOP and White House aides. Ryan also met briefly with President Donald Trump, a Ryan aide said.

"It's alive, and we're making progress," Ryan said Wednesday night in an interview on NPR. But, he added, "it's going to take a little bit of time."

The impasse reflects the ongoing inability of the GOP's moderate and hard-right wings to reach a compromise on just how much of the Affordable Care Act, signed into law seven years ago by President Barack Obama, ought to be undone.

Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., the chief deputy whip, said the recess could be a "cooling-off period" during which holdouts could "listen to their constituents and justify their position on this bill."

"You need people to stop, take a deep breath, and think through the way to yes," said McHenry. "Right now, the offerings have diminished votes, not increased them."

Conservatives outside Congress are arguing that the latest standstill lies in the hands of the GOP moderates -- a narrative counter to the one pushed by Trump and House leaders, who have pointed fingers at the hard-right House Freedom Caucus.

Michael Needham, chief executive of the conservative group Heritage Action for America, said on a Wednesday morning call with reporters that the moderates had "abandoned" efforts to find compromise.

"It calls into question their commitment to the basic tenets of the Republican Party," Needham said. "It may be time to spend a couple of weeks trying to explain and educate and build support for good ideas."

According to Needham, up to 20 members of the Freedom Caucus had been ready to support a more conservative proposal, one that would have allowed states to undo most of the Affordable Care Act's insurance mandates -- provisions that conservatives blame for driving up insurance prices -- but moderates balked.

The new idea roughed out in negotiations between the White House and leaders of the Freedom Caucus would allow states to seek waivers of two requirements in the 2010 Affordable Care Act. One, known as community rating, forbids insurers from charging higher premiums related to medical problems or pre-existing conditions. The other is the essential health benefits provision, which spells out categories of benefits all insurance plans must cover.

Conservatives who want the federal government out of health care argue that those provisions have driven up premiums and decreased choice. The idea is to put states back in charge of insurance rules, reasoning that that would increase the availability of plans with lower premiums, attractive to younger, healthier customers.

Republicans say their bill includes a fallback option for people with health problems. It would create a $100 billion fund that states can use for a variety of purposes, including high-risk insurance pools where people with medical problems can get coverage.

Needham said up to 20 members of the Freedom Caucus had been ready to support a more conservative proposal, one that would have allowed states to undo most of the mandates. The new proposal, he argued, put the bill "to the left" of the GOP's failed American Health Care Act by requiring states to seek permission for exemptions to those mandates -- alienating conservatives to appeal to the moderate Tuesday Group.

The moderates, Needham said, were standing in the way of a deal.

Moderates, meanwhile, rejected the notion that they were to blame for the health bill's failure.

Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., a member of the Tuesday Group, said the party's centrist faction is "always wanting to get to yes and to govern."

"To somehow try to transfer this obstructionism to us governing members, to me, is just a sign that maybe they may have overplayed their hand, and I think they're feeling the ramifications of that," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Mike DeBonis, David Weigel, John Wagner and Ashley Parker of The Washington Post and by Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, Alan Fram and Kevin Freking of The Associated Press

