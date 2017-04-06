Russia arrests 6 as extremist recruiters

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia -- Officials in Russia's second-largest city announced Wednesday that six people have been arrested on suspicion of recruiting others to commit extremist crimes after Monday's fatal subway bombing.

Wednesday's statement from the Investigative Committee gave few details but said those arrested came from Central Asian countries that once were part of the Soviet Union. Officials have said the suicide attacker behind Monday's blast in St. Petersburg that killed 13 others was a native of the Central Asian country of Kyrgyzstan.

The six detained were accused of recruiting "mostly immigrants from the republics of Central Asia to commit crimes of a terrorist nature and involvement in the activities of terrorist organizations banned in Russia," including the Islamic State extremist group, the statement said.

There was no immediate information tying those arrested with the suspected bomber, identified as 22-year-old Akbardzhon Dhzalilov. Fifty-five people wounded in the blast remain hospitalized, Deputy Mayor Anna Mityanina said Wednesday.

Mexican agent aided cartel, U.S. says

MEXICO CITY -- U.S. prosecutors said in documents made public Wednesday that the commander of the Mexican police's intelligence-sharing unit was passing information to the Beltran Leyva drug cartel in exchange for cash.

Ivan Reyes Arzate was named in a U.S. District Court indictment, just hours after Mexico's federal police revealed an unnamed agent had been charged with obstructing an investigation.

What Mexican Police Commissioner Manelich Castilla did not reveal was that Reyes Arzate, the officer charged, was the commander of the federal police agency's sensitive investigative unit.

The U.S. indictment unsealed Wednesday in Chicago says Reyes Arzate was the top commander of the unit, whose officers were specially trained and vetted by the United States.

The indictment comes about a week after the attorney general for the Mexican state of Nayarit was arrested at the U.S. border. Edgar Veytia was charged in the United States with conspiracy to smuggle cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine to the U.S. from January 2013 to last month, while he was chief law enforcement officer in the Pacific Coast state.

Palestinian Authority cuts pay in Gaza

RAMALLAH, West Bank -- The cash-strapped Palestinian Authority said Wednesday that it was cutting by nearly one-third the salaries of tens of thousands of government employees in the Gaza Strip who have been sitting idly since the rival Hamas militant group took over the coastal territory a decade ago.

The decision deepened the divide between the West Bank and Gaza -- two territories that the Palestinians hope to turn into an independent state -- and increased hardship in already impoverished Gaza.

"This cut has worsened our situation. I don't know how I will get by until the end of the month. Shall I beg?" said Rizq al-Haddad, a former maintenance worker at the Health Ministry.

The internationally backed Palestinian Authority, which is based in the West Bank, ordered all of its roughly 50,000 workers to step down after the Islamic militant group Hamas seized power in 2007. But it has continued to pay the salaries of the former policemen, teachers and civil servants like al-Haddad.

Spaniard guilty of U.S. tourist's murder

LEON, Spain -- A jury on Wednesday found a Spanish man guilty of killing a U.S. tourist who was on the Camino de Santiago, an ancient pilgrimage route, in 2015.

The man, Miguel Angel Munoz Blas, 41, killed the tourist, Denise Thiem, while she was crossing northwestern Spain to make her way to the cathedral in Santiago de Compostela, the jury found. The prosecution is seeking 25 years in prison for the murder; a judge is to deliver the sentence within days.

Thiem disappeared on April 5, 2015 -- Easter Sunday. She was 41 and had quit her job in Phoenix the previous year to travel the world.

Five months after her disappearance, police officers arrested Munoz Blas in the town of Grandas de Salime. Thiem's partly buried and decomposed body was later found at his property, about 120 miles away.

Munoz Blas initially confessed to the killing but later retracted, claiming that he only had found the body. The prosecution, however, maintained that Thiem had lost her way because of a fake marker that Munoz Blas had placed along the Camino to confuse pilgrims and lure them toward his property.

Munoz Blas offered no clues about his motives during the trial.

He also was convicted Wednesday of stealing about $1,100 in cash that Thiem had been carrying.

A Section on 04/06/2017