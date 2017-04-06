Rick Lee’s Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Swing and Sway in the eighth

BEST BET Surtap in the ninth

LONG SHOT Sassy Olivia Ann in the first

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 4-9 (44.4 percent)

MEET 126-447 (28.2 percent) * educated guess * * things to like * * * plenty to like ****confident choice

1 Purse $32,000, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $40,000

SASSY OLIVIA ANN** rallied to third in a much stronger field when making her career debut and deserves another chance after a fading to eighth as an even-money favorite. HOPE LANDING has encouraging workouts leading up to her career debut. She is bred for speed and represents a stable that wins with this kind. BEAUTIFUL HONDURAS is taking a slight class jump following a vastly improved second-place finish, which earned the field's fastest last-race Beyer figure.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

9 Sassy Olivia Ann Canchari Martin 6-1

3 Hope Landing Birzer Richard 6-1

6 Beautiful Honduras Franco Carranza 3-1

8 Rocsi Harbor Santana Cates 9-2

5 Seaside Surprise Rodriguez Caudill 6-1

1 Ordained Harbor De La Cruz Martin 12-1

7 Sugar Foot Anne Pompell Compton 8-1

4 Kauai Nana Borel Jackson 12-1

2 Storm Scout Clawson Ives 12-1

2 Purse $23,500, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $10,000

LUCKY ANN*** has raced competitively in all three of her races at the meeting. She is taking a drop in price and should prove difficult to hold off inside the final furlong. LEARNING CURVE produced four competitive late-running races before a dull performance March 30. She is taking a significant drop in price and figures to rebound. LISA'S PREMIER showed determination in a maiden victory, and appears back to the good form she showed as a juvenile.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Lucky Ann Kennedy Catalano 5-2

7 Learning Curve St Julien Caldwell 7-2

10 Lisa's Premier Felix Mason 5-1

1 Sweet Abigail Laviolette Campbell 15-1

6 Ghostly Again Birzer Chleborad 15-1

3 Indian Oaks Marquez Williamson 4-1

2 Bosses Money Court Fires 15-1

9 Proud Mission Contreras Roberts 12-1

8 Hoosessential Loveberry Hughes 12-1

4 May Be Suspect Canchari Hellman 15-1

3 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $10,000

CYCLONE BETTY** set a contested pace in a second-place finish. She may have needed the race following a freshening and she is dropping to the bottom of the local maiden ranks. ONE AFLEET STAR has finished in-the-money in four consecutive races. She owns competitive Beyer figures and has a winning trainer-rider team. BIG SIGH has had to overcome a poor trip in both races at the meeting. The class dropper has top connections and is dangerous if she breaks with the field.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Cyclone Betty Perez Hartman 5-2

2 One Afleet Star Vazquez Villafranco 5-1

10 Big Sigh Santana Moquett 4-1

5 Our Addi Belle Canchari Martin 7-2

3 Archaritrobbyn Thompson Van Berg 15-1

7 Our Reward Card Parker Loy 20-1

1 So Obvious Clawson Swearingen 15-1

8 Tizway in Front Birzer Anderson 15-1

6 Ristan Rocco Carranza 20-1

9 Robin Deann Loveberry Milligan 15-1

11 Persistent Miss Rodriguez Haran 15-1

4 Purse $24,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $10,000

LIGHT BOUND BID** did not have the best of trips when fourth in a state-bred starter allowance. He finished second in a previous conditioned-claimer and has been consistent with veteran Richard Eramia aboard. COSMIC QUEST was a 7-length maiden winner last fall at Keeneland, and finished third at a higher claiming price just two races back at Oaklawn. THE ROGUE DIESEL has a pair of in-the-money finishes at the meeting, He drew a favorable route post and should come rolling late.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Light Bound Bid Eramia Loy 9-2

7 Cosmic Quest Kennedy Catalano 4-1

1 The Rogue Diesel Parker Hall 5-2

5 Gone Preachin Pompell Gonzalez 15-1

10 Benediction Court Compton 15-1

2 Phil Up Da Bank Contreras Asmussen 4-1

6 King of the Score De La Cruz Cristel 15-1

9 Mr. Atomic Quinonez Cline 12-1

3 Captain's Mast Laviolette Campbell 15-1

8 Nodaddy Franco Milligan 15-1

5 Purse $32,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $40,000

TIZ LITTLE BULL** has made a mild rally in consecutive sprint races. She has a two-turn pedigree and drew an advantageous post position. STRIKE PERFECTION lost a late lead when second best just two races back. He owns the fastest Beyer figure and is dropping into a maiden-claimer for the first time. DARK BLOOM finished a clear second in her return from a 14-week freshening. She has route speed and is dropping into a maiden-claiming race.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Tiz Little Bull Felix Rengstorf 10-1

8 Strike Perfection Vazquez Young 7-2

3 Dark Bloom Birzer Chleborad 9-2

5 My Sugar Santana Cox 6-1

7 Revive Rocco Williamson 4-1

9 Tour On Thompson Jacquot 6-1

1 Tiz Twenty Three Quinonez Von Hemel 5-1

4 Awesome Gal Johnson Hartlage 10-1

6 Sugarsugarsugar Marquez Contreras 15-1

6 Purse $29,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $25,000

ALABAMA TIDE** showed talent and promise last season at Oaklawn Park and did not show as much in California. He is back in a new barn and upbeat works suggest a return to his better races. MR. RIGHT had to overcome a slow start when finishing second in a $20,000 claimer. He received a confidence lift when the winner came back and defeated allowance rivals. CASH BONUS defeated $40,000 claimers last fall at Churchill, and the front-runner is back in the claiming game following two races against better in Louisiana.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Alabama Tide Canchari Anderson 6-1

4 Mr. Right Contreras Asmussen 9-5

6 Cash Bonus Santana Amoss 2-1

1 Golden Moon Birzer Van Berg 8-1

3 Morning Buzz Court Vance 10-1

5 Rod McLeod Marquez Mason 12-1

8 Charlesbrecknridge Parker Puhl 12-1

2 My Brother Don Thompson Vance 12-1

7 Purse $25,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $20,000

ELEVENPOINT RIVER** has finished with energy in two second-place sprint finishes. She gained plenty of two-turn experience in 2016 and should be sitting on a top effort. GLAD YOUR BRASSY has been in perfect position to win at mid-stretch in her last two races, and she is dropping in class and figures to finish with more punch. HER CASE OF GOLD overcame a wide trip to finish second as a 9-1 outsider. She is back in another extreme outside post but is as good as any in the race.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Elevenpoint River McNeil Hornsby 5-1

6 Glad Your Brassy Contreras Roberts 4-1

12 Her Case of Gold Rocco Compton 9-2

5 She's too Cool Quinonez McKellar 6-1

11 Sweet Sweet Kim Laviolette Smith 6-1

7 Trintrin Court Jackson 9-2

1 Wilburn's Angel Thompson Cline 15-1

3 Miss Jess the Best Loveberry Shumake 15-1

10 Anydayoftheweek Parker Milligan 15-1

2 Raise a Ghost Roman Martin 30-1

4 Carmen's Joy Rodriguez Rowland 20-1

9 Risky's Best De La Cruz Martin 20-1

13 Nike Gal Eramia Carranza 30-1

8 Purse $82,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

SWING AND SWAY**** followed a clear maiden-allowance victory with a narrow allowance defeat behind a lone-speed winner. She is lightly raced and may have more to show. FRIEND OF LIBERTY has rallied to win three of her last four races, including a win at a similar condition Feb. 10 at Oaklawn. JERSEY HEIST hit the wire only one position behind the top selection. She has good early speed and may prove the one to catch.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

9 Swing and Sway Santana Moquett 2-1

1 Friend of Liberty Contreras Asmussen 7-2

5 Jersey Heist Canchari DiVito 5-1

7 Girls Know Best Laviolette Von Hemel 6-1

6 Unforgivable U Franco Diodoro 12-1

3 Christina's Comet Eramia Asmussen 10-1

4 Excessivespending Parker Hartman 10-1

10 Sister Kan Vazquez Mason 10-1

8 Tapindeed Quinonez Scherer 20-1

2 Double Bee Sting Loveberry Rengstorf 30-1

9 Purse $27,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $30,000

SURTAP*** finished a close second behind a front-running winner, while nearly 5 lengths clear of third in his first route race of the season. The race easily earned the field's fastest Beyer figure. CONQUEST GOINGGONE has finished in-the-money in both of his route races at the meeting. He was claimed by a high percentage stable and improvement may be coming. CEDARVILLE has finished second in two of his last three races. He drew a favorable post position and keeps regular rider Alex Birzer.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Surtap Contreras Asmussen 8-5

5 Conquest Goinggone Santana Cox 3-1

1 Cedarville Birzer Van Meter 4-1

3 Jumpin Jack Cash Quinonez Von Hemel 10-1

7 Pitchfork Mountain Loveberry Petalino 12-1

4 Boxer Boy Canchari Anderson 15-1

10 Admiral Shepard Laviolette Smith 10-1

8 Gold Star Kid Court Swearingen 30-1

2 Silver G T O Eramia Peitz 20-1

9 Heads Up Vazquez Caster 15-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

TIZ LITTLE BULL in the fifth figures a good price and may trigger a blockbuster trifecta payoff. Since I’m keying a “price” horse I’ll spread out in both the second and third-place spots and hope to hit it out of the park. The 50-cent late Pick-4 begins with a competitive sixth race where three of four sprinters need to be used. The seventh race drew a full field and appears wide open. The eighth race is a welcomed single in SWING AND SWAY since I’m spreading out in the first two legs. The ninth may have a single (SURTAP) but CONQUEST GOINGGONE is dangerous so I’ll add him, even if I have to take the walk of shame to the nearest ATM.

Sports on 04/06/2017