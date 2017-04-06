State fishing report

CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BREWER Good Fair -- --

CONWAY Good Excellent Good Excellent

GREERS FERRY Good Good Good Good

HARRIS BRAKE Excellent Fair -- --

MAUMELLE Excellent Poor Good Good

OVERCUP Good Fair Good Poor

SUNSET Good Good Good Fair

SALINE RIVER (BENTON) Good Good Good Good

NORRELL Fair Good Good Fair

PECKERWOOD Good Fair Good Excellent

WILLASTEIN Excellent -- Excellent --

WINONA Good Good Good Fair

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL) -- -- -- Fair

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON) Good -- Good Fair

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON) Excellent -- Fair Good

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER Good Poor Fair Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK) -- Fair Fair Good

BISHOP PARK PONDS Good Good Good Good

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) Heavy flow shut down most trout fishing this week, and that will continue through today. There is a good possibility that flow will be closer to normal by the weekend. The river is clear and when they cut back on the flow, the bite should be good. Caddis flies are still active so caddis nymphs and pupas should be good choices.

NORTH BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS Good -- -- Good

NORFORK Good -- -- Excellent

BULL SHOALS TAILWATER Everybody's catching trout. Anglers are catching them from the bank with flies, spoons, spinners and bait. Silver/blue spoons and spinners with gold blades have been catching good-sized rainbows. More cutthroats are being caught between Wildcat Shoals and Red Bud Hole than in the last 14 years. Low water levels on most mornings have made it easy to catch a sculpin or two and to catch big brown trout. There have been numerous days with catches of 10 browns or more.

NORTH FORK RIVER Low generation has been conducive to wade fishing, but fishing has been poor. The most productive flies have been size 18-22 midge patterns like ruby midges, root beer midges, zebra midges (black or red with silver wire and silver bead) and size 14-16 soft hackles, like the Green Butt. Egg patterns and double-fly presentations have been productive. There have been reliable hatches of small midges and caddis. Try a size 24 Adams parachute or a size 18 elk hair caddis. Dry Run Creek is very crowded due to spring break. The hot flies have been size 14 sowbugs, size 12 Y2Ks and various colored San Juan worms.

SOUTH-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

FELSENTHAL Good -- -- Good

COLUMBIA Fair -- -- Fair

TRI-COUNTY -- -- -- --

NORTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BEAVER Good Good Fair Good

BEAVER TAILWATER Walleye and white bass are stacked below Beaver Dam between Bertrand Boat Ramp and Spider Creek Landing, and directly below the dam off the gravel bar. The water under the U.S. 62 bridge has been loaded with spawning fish, but access is limited due to low water. Hare's ears, nymphs, sowbugs and midges in olive, blue dunn, black and gold have been excellent for trout.

ELMDALE Poor Excellent Good Good

FAYETTEVILLE Excellent Good Good Excellent

SEQUOYAH Excellent -- Good Good

NORTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

CROWN Good Fair -- Good

POINSETT Good Fair Good Excellent

SPRING RIVER Trout stocking has increased for the spring season. Olive Woollies, big nymphs and Y2Ks have been working well. Hot pink Trout Magnets have been working well for spin fishermen, for trout and smallmouth bass.

SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

MILLWOOD Excellent Excellent Good Excellent

GREESON Good -- Good Good

WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ATKINS Fair Fair Good Good

DARDANELLE Good Fair Fair Good

DEGRAY Good -- -- Fair

OUACHITA Excellent Fair Good Excellent

HAMILTON Poor -- -- Fair

NIMROD Good Fair Good Good

CATHERINE Thousands more trout are scheduled to be stocked this month, to improve fishing opportunities. Numerous cold fronts and open flood gates have slowed the bite considerably the last 10 days, but warmer weather and stable conditions will improve fishing. Fly fishermen are handicapped somewhat with the lake at normal levels, but they're still able to access areas that hold good numbers of trout and are recording limits by casting micro-jigs in black or white colors with a strike indicator. Current is key, so targeting the head and rear sections of shoals has produced the best results. Olive-colored Woolly Buggers and black midges also have taken trout in the 15-inch class.

SOUTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL) -- -- -- --

CANE CREEK Poor Poor Fair Poor

CHICOT -- -- Good Poor

NOTE For more detailed information on baits and lures, go to: agfc.state.ar.us/fishing/fishingreport.htm

Sports on 04/06/2017