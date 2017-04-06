State fishing report

CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
BREWER Good Fair -- --
CONWAY Good Excellent Good Excellent
GREERS FERRY Good Good Good Good
HARRIS BRAKE Excellent Fair -- --
MAUMELLE Excellent Poor Good Good
OVERCUP Good Fair Good Poor
SUNSET Good Good Good Fair
SALINE RIVER (BENTON) Good Good Good Good
NORRELL Fair Good Good Fair
PECKERWOOD Good Fair Good Excellent
WILLASTEIN Excellent -- Excellent --
WINONA Good Good Good Fair
ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL) -- -- -- Fair
ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON) Good -- Good Fair
ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON) Excellent -- Fair Good
LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER Good Poor Fair Good
ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK) -- Fair Fair Good
BISHOP PARK PONDS Good Good Good Good
LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) Heavy flow shut down most trout fishing this week, and that will continue through today. There is a good possibility that flow will be closer to normal by the weekend. The river is clear and when they cut back on the flow, the bite should be good. Caddis flies are still active so caddis nymphs and pupas should be good choices.
NORTH BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
BULL SHOALS Good -- -- Good
NORFORK Good -- -- Excellent
BULL SHOALS TAILWATER Everybody's catching trout. Anglers are catching them from the bank with flies, spoons, spinners and bait. Silver/blue spoons and spinners with gold blades have been catching good-sized rainbows. More cutthroats are being caught between Wildcat Shoals and Red Bud Hole than in the last 14 years. Low water levels on most mornings have made it easy to catch a sculpin or two and to catch big brown trout. There have been numerous days with catches of 10 browns or more.
NORTH FORK RIVER Low generation has been conducive to wade fishing, but fishing has been poor. The most productive flies have been size 18-22 midge patterns like ruby midges, root beer midges, zebra midges (black or red with silver wire and silver bead) and size 14-16 soft hackles, like the Green Butt. Egg patterns and double-fly presentations have been productive. There have been reliable hatches of small midges and caddis. Try a size 24 Adams parachute or a size 18 elk hair caddis. Dry Run Creek is very crowded due to spring break. The hot flies have been size 14 sowbugs, size 12 Y2Ks and various colored San Juan worms.
SOUTH-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
FELSENTHAL Good -- -- Good
COLUMBIA Fair -- -- Fair
TRI-COUNTY -- -- -- --
NORTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
BEAVER Good Good Fair Good
BEAVER TAILWATER Walleye and white bass are stacked below Beaver Dam between Bertrand Boat Ramp and Spider Creek Landing, and directly below the dam off the gravel bar. The water under the U.S. 62 bridge has been loaded with spawning fish, but access is limited due to low water. Hare's ears, nymphs, sowbugs and midges in olive, blue dunn, black and gold have been excellent for trout.
ELMDALE Poor Excellent Good Good
FAYETTEVILLE Excellent Good Good Excellent
SEQUOYAH Excellent -- Good Good
NORTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
CROWN Good Fair -- Good
POINSETT Good Fair Good Excellent
SPRING RIVER Trout stocking has increased for the spring season. Olive Woollies, big nymphs and Y2Ks have been working well. Hot pink Trout Magnets have been working well for spin fishermen, for trout and smallmouth bass.
SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
MILLWOOD Excellent Excellent Good Excellent
GREESON Good -- Good Good
WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
ATKINS Fair Fair Good Good
DARDANELLE Good Fair Fair Good
DEGRAY Good -- -- Fair
OUACHITA Excellent Fair Good Excellent
HAMILTON Poor -- -- Fair
NIMROD Good Fair Good Good
CATHERINE Thousands more trout are scheduled to be stocked this month, to improve fishing opportunities. Numerous cold fronts and open flood gates have slowed the bite considerably the last 10 days, but warmer weather and stable conditions will improve fishing. Fly fishermen are handicapped somewhat with the lake at normal levels, but they're still able to access areas that hold good numbers of trout and are recording limits by casting micro-jigs in black or white colors with a strike indicator. Current is key, so targeting the head and rear sections of shoals has produced the best results. Olive-colored Woolly Buggers and black midges also have taken trout in the 15-inch class.
SOUTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL) -- -- -- --
CANE CREEK Poor Poor Fair Poor
CHICOT -- -- Good Poor
NOTE For more detailed information on baits and lures, go to: agfc.state.ar.us/fishing/fishingreport.htm
