Superintendent to stay on paid suspension

— The Augusta School Board voted after a hearing last week to continue to suspend former Superintendent Ray Nassar with pay until June 30.

School-district attorney Donn Mixon of Jonesboro said 51 of the 56 reasons for current Superintendent Cathy Tanner’s recommendation for Nassar’s termination were found to be true by the school board at its March 30 meeting.

Reasons that were marked “True” on three pages of the 138-page board packet included a series of construction-related items — not getting bids for construction projects over $20,000 as required by state law; signing a contract with a company to be construction manager without board approval; and recommending a bid that was thousands of dollars higher than the low bid — as well as using racial slurs; having a school district employee work on his vehicle during school time; using a district credit card for gas for travel not related to school business; and purchasing an iPad with district funds and not returning it as directed.

The board also marked as “True” that Nassar, who lives in Marion, was “incompetent in the performance of his duties.”

Nassar’s attorney, Valerie Bailey of Little Rock, said Nassar denies all the allegations.

Bailey said, “if there was some kind of theft, this should have been reported to authorities, and nothing was.” She said the Arkansas State Police “looked at this for weeks and found nothing.”

Mixon said the findings did not rise to the level of prosecution.

Board President Terry Shadwick said the board reassigned Nassar in July to maintenance coordinator, a position the board created for Nassar, after complaints about the superintendent from a group of teachers who enlisted the aid of a Searcy attorney. The former superintendent also served as athletic director, but he resigned from that position in August. Shadwick said teacher and student absenteeism was high, which he attributed to low morale.

Nassar verbally agreed to the change but did not sign the one-year contract, Shadwick said. Nassar was told he answered to the board. In his fourth year as superintendent in the district, Nassar still had one year left on his superintendent’s contract after this school year. Nassar said the agreement was that he would work until June 30 and look for another job in the meantime.

He applied for the position of Guy-Perkins superintendent and was interviewed, but did not get hired.

Tanner was hired in July as superintendent, and Nassar was put on administrative leave. Since Tanner was hired, the district has paid the salaries of both — $90,000 for Nassar and $82,125 for Tanner.

Bailey said it was also illegal the way the board handled Nassar’s reassignment, by doing it verbally, and he could not serve as maintenance coordinator and superintendent simultaneously.

Tanner recommended that Nassar’s contract be terminated, and Nassar was sent a three-page letter in February outlining the reasons, Mixon said, and Nassar had 30 days to request a hearing, open or private, before the board. Nassar requested a private hearing. Tanner said Nassar did not testify and did not have witnesses.

“The biggest issue of the 56 [reasons for termination] is the series of issues about construction, and that was probably the most damaging to the district,” Mixon said. “They involve taking bids for construction, not giving the school board complete information about those bids, recommending a contractor who was not the low bidder — for several thousands more. He did all this as superintendent.” Nassar signed a contract with a contractor, “and [Nassar] had no board authority for it.”

The state requires bids on construction projects over $20,000.

“He tried to say he did self-construction, but he didn’t meet the rules,” Mixon said. Another statement marked “True” by the board was, “You have mismanaged district assets to the loss of the district.”

Bailey said the reasons “didn’t rise to just and reasonable cause for termination, which is what is required by the statute. What that was, we had the report from Legislative Audit that cleared him of all those piddly little nonsense allegations. Legislative Audit found there was one problem that was corrected, which had to do with the performance bond.”

Tanner said she corrected the issue by obtaining a performance bond for the project, a remodeling of the high school that is not completed.

Bailey said the board action was “a win” for her client.

“We’re thrilled with the outcome because he was not terminated,” Bailey said.

Tanner said that even though her recommendation wasn’t followed, “It was a win for us because [Nassar] is no longer here.” Even though Nassar will be paid through June, “it’s a win for my kids; litigation is more costly.”

Mixon said Nassar’s actions were detrimental to the school district. Mixon said the board found that Nassar “hurt the morale of the employees; he lost the respect of the employees.”

Bailey said the board voted to “continue his suspension with pay … give him a neutral reference, and we agreed not to sue them under the last year of the superintendent, which is still valid.”

Mixon said the neutral reference will be a letter stating only the time period that Nassar worked for the Augusta School District.

Mixon said the board also required that Nassar sign a document “releasing the district from any and all further liability to him. … For example, Nassar “can’t say, ‘You damaged my reputation,’” Mixon said.

The vote was 6-1. One board member, former Augusta teacher Joyce Brown, voted against the board action, Tanner said. Mixon said Brown wanted Nassar’s contract terminated.

Shadwick said he’s glad the issue has been resolved.

Although the board did find almost all the statements regarding Nassar’s actions to be true, Shadwick said he didn’t know if a jury or judge would find that Nassar broke any laws. Shadwick said he regrets that Nassar didn’t handle the contracts for construction properly.

“You know, when everybody tells you that everything is going good and you’re not digging in the background, … it goes back to the board supporting him 100 percent and it hitting you in the face, and you’re like, ‘Wow, why didn’t we check on that?’” Shadwick said.

Shadwick said many teachers have texted or called him to say they support the board’s vote. Shadwick said board members learned a lesson.

“We ask more questions now, but we’ve got more of an open policy with [Tanner]; she’s more transparent than anybody has been,” he said. “I support her more than I’ve supported any superintendent.”

Tanner praised the school board’s action, even though the board didn’t approve her recommendation for termination.

“I thought that they did what was in the very best interest of the school. I really do; I really do,” she said. Tanner said although she recommended that his contract be terminated, the board knew “that if it were not to settle that night and we would have to carry on forward, it would end up costing us more because of litigation. We want money to go toward kids and faculty,” she said. “I think they were very wise; everything came out as it should have.”

In a letter to faculty and staff, Tanner said Nassar was determined by the board to be “guilty of unethical practices, not breaking the actual laws.”

She asked employees to send supportive messages to the board because “they have been under tremendous pressure, and they want what is best for you and our kids.”

Tanner said morale is up, and the district is doing well.

“When I think about the mess and things not done right,” she said, “I feel like the little community is going to bounce back, going to do great.”

Senior writer Tammy Keith can be reached at (501) 327-0370 or tkeith@arkansasonline.com.