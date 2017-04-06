Texas forward on Hogs' radar

Arkansas has a football commitment from Desoto High School in Texas while another prospect from the school has some interest from the basketball Hogs.

Cornerback Byron Hanspard committed to Coach Bret Bielema on March 15 and he’s friends with junior forward Feron Hunt.

Hunt, 6-7, 190 pounds has a scholarship offer from Western Kentucky and is drawing interest from Virginia Tech, Oklahoma, Texas-San Antonio and North Texas while being on the Razorbacks’ radar.

He hopes to see major interest from the Hogs.

“They do get up fast and that’s my type of game,” Hunt said. “I’m not a slow down person. I run sets, but I like to get up and down. That’s my style of game.”

“I just like to get to the rack. I start inside out I get inside and then just let everything come to me.”

Hunt, who played for Urban DFW Elite during Real Deal in the Rock, averaged 14 points, 8 rebounds and 3 block shots for the Desoto Eagles this past season. He said Hanspard has talked up Arkansas.

“He loves it,” Hunt said. “He said it’s a great campus and he loves everything about it. He’s going to be a star for the football team after high school.”

Hanspard’s enthusiasm for the Hogs entices Hunt.

“He makes you want to go there,” said Hunt, who has a 3.0 grade point average. “He said it’s nice so one day Ill get the chance to go up there and visit the campus and see what it’s like.”