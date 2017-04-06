Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, April 06, 2017, 3:16 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Weather service: Tornado confirmed in Arkansas during storms this week; 21 twisters so far this year

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 2:41 p.m.

this-national-weather-service-map-shows-the-approximate-location-where-a-tornado-touched-down-tuesday-night

This National Weather Service map shows the approximate location where a tornado touched down Tuesday night.


The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Boone County as strong storms moved through the region Tuesday night.

Meteorologist Dennis Cavanaugh said the tornado, which had winds up to 110 mph, was confirmed based on "drone footage and pictures" submitted by the county emergency manager.

Damage was reported to homes in the Bergman and Lead Hill areas, including a mobile home that "suffered extensive damage," Cavanaugh said. An outbuilding and a garage were also destroyed.

The tornado was reported to have a width of 200 yards, and it stayed on the ground for 3.4 miles. No injuries were reported.

The tornado is the 21st in Arkansas so far this year, the weather service said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Weather service: Tornado confirmed in Arkansas during storms this week; 21 twisters so far this year

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online