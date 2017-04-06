Weather service: Tornado confirmed in Arkansas during storms this week; 21 twisters so far this year

The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Boone County as strong storms moved through the region Tuesday night.

Meteorologist Dennis Cavanaugh said the tornado, which had winds up to 110 mph, was confirmed based on "drone footage and pictures" submitted by the county emergency manager.

Damage was reported to homes in the Bergman and Lead Hill areas, including a mobile home that "suffered extensive damage," Cavanaugh said. An outbuilding and a garage were also destroyed.

The tornado was reported to have a width of 200 yards, and it stayed on the ground for 3.4 miles. No injuries were reported.

The tornado is the 21st in Arkansas so far this year, the weather service said.