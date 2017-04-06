TRAFFIC UPDATE: Part of I-30 reopens after shutting for wreck

UPDATE:

A section of Interstate 30 in Saline County that had closed because of a wreck is back open, officials said shortly before 7:30 a.m.

The westbound highway west of U.S. 70 was closed for about half an hour. There was no immediate information on how the wreck occurred or whether anyone was hurt.

The Arkansas Online live traffic map continued to show slow conditions in the area at 7:28 a.m.

EARLIER:

Westbound Interstate 30 is closed in Saline County because of a crash on the highway, the Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department said shortly before 7 a.m.

Details on the wreck itself weren't yet clear, but the highway was said to be shut west of U.S. 70.

The Arkansas Online live traffic map showed a significant backup in the area at 7:05 a.m.

There was no immediate word on when the highway was expected to reopen.