Turkey: Syria autopsies show chemical weapons used in attack

BEIRUT — Turkey said Thursday that autopsies of Syrian victims from this week's assault in Syria's Idlib province show they were subjected to chemical weapons, as France's foreign minister called for the prosecution of President Bashar Assad's government amid growing international anger over the assault that activists say killed 86 people.

Syria maintains it didn't use chemical weapons, instead blaming the rebels for stockpiling the deadly substance.

"I stress, once again, that the Syrian Arab Army did not and will not use such weapons even against the terrorists who are targeting our people," Syria's Foreign Minister Walid Moallem told reporters in Damascus.

In Turkey, state-run Anadolu and the private DHA news agencies quoted Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag as saying that "it was determined after the autopsy that a chemical weapon was used."

Later on Thursday, the Turkish Health Ministry issued a statement saying that "according to the results of the first analysis, there were findings suggesting that the patients were exposed to chemical substance [sarin]." The statement also said the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons would also test the samples in The Hague.

Turkish officials say that close to 60 victims of the attack were brought to Turkey for treatment and three of them died.

Tuesday's attack happened just 60 miles from the Turkish border, and the Turkish government — a close ally of Syrian rebels — set up a decontamination center at a border crossing in the province of Hatay, where the victims were initially treated before being moved to hospitals.

Russia's Defense Ministry said the toxic agents were released when a Syrian airstrike hit a rebel chemical weapons arsenal and munitions factory on the town's eastern outskirts.

