1 death sentence blocked by judge

One name was knocked off the list of eight condemned men set to die this month when a federal judge ruled Thursday that problems with a hurried clemency process were not enough to halt the executions altogether.

Death-row prisoner Jason McGehee, whose bid for clemency was supported Wednesday by the Arkansas Board of Parole, is entitled to a 30-day review period written into state law, U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. ruled Thursday.

Marshall issued a preliminary injunction to stop McGehee's execution from taking place April 27. However, five other death-row inmates who had sued to stop their executions by challenging the expedited clemency process failed to show significant harm against their chances of getting mercy, Marshall ruled.

The executions are scheduled to begin April 17, with plans to carry them out in pairs until Kenneth Williams is put to death April 27.

During the two-day court hearing, attorneys for six of the condemned prisoners painted the picture of a clemency process riddled with errors as the state attempted to rush eight executions before one of its lethal-injection drugs expires at the end of April.

The state, represented by the attorney general's office, said the inmates were trying to delay their executions indefinitely by pushing them past the deadline of the expiring drug, midazolam.

While declining to block more of the executions, Marshall said he saw merit in some of the inmates' claims. In his oral ruling from the bench, he stated the shortened clemency process was "beyond imperfect, it was shoddy."

State attorneys declined to comment after the ruling, although Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's office later released a statement. A spokesman said the state is considering whether to appeal the injunction on McGehee's execution.

"The victims' families have waited far too long to see justice for their loved ones," Rutledge spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement, which added that the state intended to defend against further legal challenges.

"The prisoners continue to use all available means to delay their lawful sentences."

John Williams, one of the federal public defenders representing the inmates, said they are considering filing an appeal with the U.S. 8th Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis.

"The judge did not condone [the state's] conduct, so a legal victory is not something they should be proud of," John Williams said.

In order to accommodate the eight executions, and fewer than 50 days in which to conduct the clemency process, Parole Board chairman John Felts testified in court that he and his colleagues had to deviate from the established procedure.

The abbreviated process saw testimony limited from two hours to one, hearings held back to back and cutting the number of days Gov. Asa Hutchinson would have to consider the board's recommendations.

There also were problems within the office that sends out notices about the clemency hearings, the inmates argued.

The initial letters sent to prisoners and the attorneys in late February set the deadline for filing a clemency application on March 11, a Saturday. Instead of bumping the deadline up to Monday, new letters were sent to attorneys informing them they would have one fewer day to compile their applications, which became due on the 10th.

After six of the eight inmates applied for clemency, notices were required to be sent to stakeholders -- such as judges, prosecutors and the victims' families -- seeking their input. However, the complete application detailing the inmates' pleas were sent only to the offices of the secretary of state and the attorney general, while others received a simple notice that clemency was being sought.

In one case, Ledell Lee's notice was sent to the wrong judge at Pulaski County Circuit Court.

Attorneys for the state contended those mistakes amounted to clerical errors.

If, as happened in McGehee's case, the Parole Board voted in favor of clemency, Vandiver said it would kick off a required 30-day public comment period incompatible with the schedule of the executions.

"At the outset, they were participating in a process that could never result in a favorable recommendation," Vandiver said in court Wednesday.

Marshall said the statute requiring favorable recommendations be reviewed -- Arkansas Code Annotated 16-93-204 -- had placed McGehee in a position where his rights would be violated if he were to be executed. Because the Parole Board ruled against the other five inmates, the law did not apply to them, Marshall said.

The judge delayed ruling on the case of Jack Jones, whose clemency hearing is scheduled for today at the Varner prison.

He also dismissed the claims by Bruce Earl Ward, who has not applied for clemency. Ward's attorneys said the prisoner is severely mentally ill, to the point he does not understand the process.

Delivering more than an hour of comments on the case in his ruling, Marshall laid out a number of concerns about the expedited clemency process, the most pressing of which he said were related to mistakes made in the mailing of documents to stakeholders.

However, Marshall said the sum of the errors was not enough to violate the prisoner's constitutional right to a fair hearing. He noted that despite the hurried clemency schedule, each of the prisoners has spent years sitting on death row with time to prepare his case.

"The inmates and their counsel knew this train was coming," Marshall said.

Department of Correction Director Wendy Kelley also testified, rebuffing claims that prison officials had gagged employees from speaking at clemency hearings. Kelley said department policy prohibits employees from appearing before the board or speaking to attorneys because it could endanger officers if inmates expect them to give input.

She said "common sense" exceptions are made to the rule, such as a volunteer chaplain who was allowed to speak last week in favor of McGehee's clemency application.

In his ruling, Marshall said the claims against the department policy were mostly without merit.

Also on Thursday, the Arkansas Supreme Court denied requests to stay the executions of Lee and Stacey Johnson, who continue to maintain their innocence.

The one-page orders did not detail the court's reasoning. Attorneys for Johnson requested a stay March 29 to allow for the testing and retesting of evidence.

Attorneys for Lee requested a stay Monday, arguing that questions remained about whether a trial judge prevented Lee from getting a fair hearing.

Both were involved in the suit against the clemency hearings and will be party -- along with the rest of the condemned inmates -- in a federal suit set to begin next week that alleges the rate of executions amounts to cruel and unusual punishment, among other constitutional violations.

Information for this article was contributed by Emily Walkenhorst of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

A Section on 04/07/2017