23-year-old man found dead on front porch of Arkansas home after shooting, police say

A 23-year-old man was found dead on the front steps of a home in northeast Arkansas after an overnight shooting, according to authorities.

Capt. Scott Adams with the Blytheville Police Department said his agency responded around midnight Thursday to a shooting in the 2200 block of West Rose Street in Blytheville.

On the front steps of a residence, officers noticed 23-year-old Delvin Meadows slumped over, at which point police rolled him over and pronounced him dead.

Meadows had an “obvious injury to the upper chest” from apparent gunfire, authorities noted.

A witness, who looked out the window and saw Meadows on the front porch, told police that gunshots could be heard in the area.

Meadows called out to the witness to contact emergency medical personnel but became unresponsive before their arrival, Adams said.

Anyone with information regarding Meadows’ death is asked to call Blytheville police at (870) 763-4411.