Arkansas man killed in 4-vehicle collision on U.S. 65, police say

A collision between four vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, on a U.S. highway in Faulkner County left one man dead Thursday morning, police said.

It happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. when a northbound 2011 Chevrolet suddenly stopped in front of a 1985 Mack truck on U.S. 65 near an intersection with Stanford Road north of Conway, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The truck then veered into the oncoming traffic lane and struck a 2001 Dodge heading south, police said.

To avoid that collision, a southbound 2002 tractor-trailer swerved and ran into the Chevrolet and the truck, police said.

The driver of the Dodge, 43-year-old Todd E. Johnston of Greenbrier, suffered fatal injuries, police said. No other injuries were reported. Conditions were clear and dry at the time, police said.

There have been 124 deaths in crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.