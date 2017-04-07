U.S.-backed forces encircle Syria town

BEIRUT -- U.S.-backed Syrian fighters have laid siege to the northern Syrian town of Tabqa, a stronghold of the Islamic State group, two weeks after U.S. aircraft ferried forces behind militant lines to spearhead a major assault near the extremists' declared capital, Raqqa.

The Syrian Democratic Forces captured the Safsafeh area late Wednesday, completing the encirclement of the town, spokesman Cihan Sheikh Ehmed said Thursday. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which closely monitors the conflict, confirmed the account.

The March 22 airlift marked a deepening of U.S. involvement in Syria's conflict ahead of a looming battle for Raqqa. Fighters with the Democratic Forces captured an airfield outside Tabqa last week and have been trying to gain control of a nearby dam.

Elsewhere in Syria, Islamic State militants killed 33 men in eastern Syria, close to the border with Iraq, according to Syrian opposition activists.

The Observatory said Islamic State members slit the throats of the men, ages 18-25, near the town of Mayadeen in Deir el-Zour province on Wednesday. The group said it's not clear who the men were or whether they were Syrian troops or rebels.

India issues transgender toilet advisory

NEW DELHI -- India's government has asked all states to let transgender people use any public toilet of their choice.

The Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation issued guidelines this week that urged state governments to ensure that transgender people are recognized as equal citizens. It said they should be allowed to use the facilities of their choice in community toilets.

The transgender-rights group Sangama said Thursday that the government decision was a good start but needs to be backed by a strong education campaign to change social attitudes.

"The transgender community faces a lot of discrimination in India," said Rajesh, the group's leader, who uses one name. "India has a long way to go as there are not even enough public toilets."

In the guidelines, the ministry also instructed state governments to recruit transgender people to help promote sanitation around the country, in the hope of changing social attitudes toward them.

Philippine military told to mark islands

MANILA, Philippines -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Thursday that he has ordered the military to occupy and fortify all Philippine-held islands in the disputed South China Sea to assert the country's claims in what he says is a race to control territory in the area.

"We tried to be friends with everybody but we have to maintain our jurisdiction now, at least the areas under our control," he said during a visit to a military camp in western Palawan province.

Duterte said he has ordered the armed forces to occupy and place Philippine flags on all islands, reefs and shoals controlled by the Philippines.

"There are about nine or 10 islands there, we have to fortify," he said. "I must build bunkers there or houses and provisions for habitation."

It was unclear how Duterte's order can be executed. Some of the tiny reefs and outcrops would need expensive and logistically difficult reclamation work before structures could be built on them.

Since taking office in June, Duterte has worked to mend ties with China that were strained under his predecessor over the territorial disputes.

Somalia roadside blast creates carnage

MOGADISHU, Somalia -- A roadside bomb exploded Thursday and killed at least 20 people in a minibus in Somalia's Lower Shabelle region, the region's governor said, blaming the extremist group al-Shabab.

Most of the victims were women, Ibrahim Aden Ali said. He called the blast a "national disaster."

Six other people were injured, regional security official Nur Abdullahi told The Associated Press.

The bomb buried beside the road struck the vehicle near Golweyn village and mostly destroyed it, Abdullahi said.

"It's a horrible incident. Bodies are lying in a pool of blood, and some of them were burnt beyond recognition," he said.

Isaq Haji, a nurse at a hospital in the town of Marka, 55 miles south of the capital, Mogadishu, said four victims were being treated for "horrific" wounds.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

The Somalia-based al-Shabab claims control over parts of the largely coastal Lower Shabelle region, which has been a focus of efforts to counter the group by a 22,000-strong multinational African Union force.

The area where the bomb exploded is contested. Roadside bombs are commonly used by the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab.

