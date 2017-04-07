Home / Latest News /
Arkansas governor vetoes funding for panic button systems at schools
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:07 p.m.
PHOTO BY BRANDON RIDDLE
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has vetoed a bill that appropriated $850,000 for school districts to pay for panic button alert systems.
Panic button systems are used during emergencies, such as an active shooter situation.
Hutchinson announced his veto Friday, saying it should be up to local school districts to decide whether to pay for the alert systems.
The governor's letter noted that the panic button system was originally presented to lawmakers as a pilot project that school districts would eventually fund.
