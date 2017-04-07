Subscribe Register Login

Friday, April 07, 2017, 2:51 p.m.

Arkansas governor vetoes funding for panic button systems at schools

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:07 p.m.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson stands Monday, April 3, 2017, next to stacks of bills passed during 91st General Assembly.

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has vetoed a bill that appropriated $850,000 for school districts to pay for panic button alert systems.

Panic button systems are used during emergencies, such as an active shooter situation.

Hutchinson announced his veto Friday, saying it should be up to local school districts to decide whether to pay for the alert systems.

The governor's letter noted that the panic button system was originally presented to lawmakers as a pilot project that school districts would eventually fund.

