Friday, April 07, 2017, 4:57 p.m.

Arkansas inmate escapes from work detail, officials say

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 3:26 p.m.

jimmy-leon-bohannan

PHOTO BY BAXTER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Jimmy Leon Bohannan

A Baxter County jail inmate left a work detail in Mountain Home on Friday afternoon, according to a news release.

Jimmy Leon Bohannan, 49, was working at the Mountain Home Food Basket at 1341 Eastside Center Court before he went missing around 1 p.m. Friday, a release from the Baxter County sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said they found his jail uniform outside next to a dumpster.

Bohannon stands 6 feet and weights 205 pounds. He has short brown hair.

Multiple agencies are searching for Bohannon, including sheriff’s deputies, the Arkansas State Police, the Mountain Home Police Department and a tracking dog team with the Arkansas Department of Correction.

Bohannon was booked into the Baxter County jail in January on more than 10 charges, including shoplifting, second-degree battery, burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Authorities said he is not considered armed or dangerous.

