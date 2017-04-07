Arkansas man arrested, accused of stabbing victim 5 times with pocket knife, police say

An Arkansas is accused of stabbing a man five times during an argument in late March, police said.

Benjear Pickings, 36, was arrested at his home in Magnolia around 11:10 p.m. on a warrant for first-degree battery, according to a Little Rock police report.

Invesitgators said Pickings and another man on March 31 got into an argument that escalated into a fight. During the fight, Pickings stabbed the victim five times with a pocket knife, the report said.

The victim's injuries were not life-threatening, police noted.

Pickings was arrested and taken to Pulaski County jail where he is being held without bail.

A court date is scheduled for April 19.