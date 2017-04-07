Police: While trying to buy lawn mower, Arkansan robbed of $700 by man who offered help

While trying to buy a lawn mower he found online, an Arkansas man was robbed of $700 by a man who offered to assist him in the sale, then pulled out a gun, police said.

Doyle Reed, 64, of Scott told Little Rock police that he had contacted the online seller of a John Deere lawn mower and agreed to meet with him in the parking lot of Pic-Pac Liquor at 4407 W. 12th St. around 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a police report.

Once Reed got there, the seller messaged to say he was running late and to go behind the Greater Christ Temple & Greater First Pentecostal Church nearby, the report said.

Reed was parked behind the church when an unknown man approached him and said the seller's vehicle had broken down, Reed told police.

The man then offered to take Reed to the lawn mower. When he got in Reed's car, he pulled out a silver handgun and said, "Give me the money," the report said.

Reed handed over seven $100 bills, which the gunman took before also grabbing his iPhone, the victim told police. The robber then got out of the car and fled south, Reed said.

Reed drove to UAMS Medical Center to tell police about the robbery.

No suspects were named on the report.