Arkansas sheriff dies after battle with cancer

Izard County Sheriff Tate Lawrence died Friday after battling cancer.

Lawrence is survived by his wife, Sherry, two children and several grandchildren, Chief Deputy Earnie Blackley said.

Blackley said that, as chief deputy, he has been filling in for Lawrence while the sheriff was on leave. He said he will continue to act as sheriff until the Izard County Quorum Court appoints Lawrence’s replacement.

“He was a really good guy,” Blackley said. “Probably one of the better sheriffs in the state, if you ask me.”

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge recalled Lawrence as a dedicated lawman who "made it his mission to dutifully protect and serve the people of Izard County."

"He had the respect of his deputies and staff and the gratitude of his neighbors," Rutledge said in a statement. "From Melbourne to Calico Rock to Horseshoe Bend, nobody questioned the commitment of Sheriff Lawrence even during his battle with cancer."