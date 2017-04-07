Subscribe Register Login

Friday, April 07, 2017, 10:10 a.m.

Arkansas woman killed after vehicle hits power pole, police say

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 9:52 a.m.

A 40-year-old Arkansas woman was killed Thursday afternoon after her vehicle went off the road and later hit a power pole, authorities said.

It happened shortly before 3 p.m. as Claudia R. Newsome was driving a 2004 Chevrolet east on U.S. 64B west of Earle, according to an Arkansas State Police report. Police say she drove off the road to the south and then back across it to the north before hitting the utility pole.

Newsome, of Earle, suffered fatal injuries.

Conditions were listed as clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

There have been 124 deaths in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary data.

