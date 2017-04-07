Pomp, speeches mark WWI centennial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As an eight-plane flyover left the sky streaked with plumes of red, white and blue contrails, thousands paused Thursday in the shadow of the nation's official World War I monument in remembrance of the day a century ago that the U.S. entered the fight.

Melding equal measures of patriotism and homage to American sacrifice, the commemoration -- "In Sacrifice for Liberty and Peace" -- amounted to a multimedia time warp to April 6, 1917, when America joined the global conflict that President Woodrow Wilson had tried to avoid through neutrality.

With winds fluttering flags in temperatures in the upper 40s, ticket holders and dozens of foreign ambassadors watched a color guard dressed as WWI-era doughboys present the colors. Short films displayed on twin screens 25 feet tall offered documentary-style flashbacks. Ragtime music, military pomp and recitations of writings of the period filled voids between speeches, many of them by politicians.

By the time U.S. troops helped vanquish Germany and the conflict ended in 1918, more than 9 million people died, including some 116,000 Americans.

Kansas City's selection as host of Thursday's hourslong affair was no accident given the hilltop setting's 217-foot tall Liberty Memorial tower and the sprawling WWI museum below it. The monument was built after a burst of postwar patriotism that over 10 days in 1919 raised $2.5 million, the equivalent of more than $30 million today.

4th person dies from boiler's blast, flight

ST. LOUIS -- A fourth person has died from injuries suffered when a boiler exploded at a St. Louis plant and crashed through the roof of a nearby company, the St. Louis medical examiner's office said Thursday.

Clifford Lee, 53, of St. Louis died Wednesday at St. Louis University Hospital, the medical examiner said.

Lee was with two friends Monday filling out new-employee paperwork at Faultless Linen Co. when the boiler that weighed about 2,000 pounds exploded at nearby Loy-Lange Box Co., flew through the air and crashed through the linen company's roof.

His friends, Christopher Watkins, 46, and Tonya Suarez-Gonzalez, 43, a married couple from St. Ann, Mo., died at the scene. A Loy-Lange engineer, Kenneth Trentham, 59, also died in the blast.

Investigators from the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration and local authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion.

Posting $35M bail, slaying suspect free

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. -- A California woman accused of killing the father of her two children was released from jail Thursday after posting an unprecedented $35 million bail raised by friends, family and business associates with ties to China.

Tiffany Li, 31, declined to answer questions shouted by reporters as a bodyguard ushered her out of jail and into an SUV. Li has pleaded innocent to charges that she directed her boyfriend and another man to kill Keith Green, 27, and dispose of his body last year. Prosecutors say she feared losing custody of her young children to Green.

Li, a naturalized U.S. citizen, is backed by a group that raised $4 million in cash and pledged the remainder in San Francisco Bay Area property worth $62 million. California courts require twice the bail amount if property is used instead of cash. She is required to turn over her passports, wear an electronic monitor and remain under house arrest.

San Mateo District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said he's still concerned Li is a flight risk. His office asked for bail to be set at $100 million.

John Glenn is laid to rest at Arlington

WASHINGTON -- The flag-draped coffin of John Glenn, the first American to orbit Earth, was covered in plastic to protect it from a steady rain as it was carried on a horse-drawn caisson to his final resting place Thursday at Arlington National Cemetery.

Glenn, who died Dec. 8 at age 95, was laid to rest in a private burial at Arlington attended by relatives and invited guests.

The former fighter pilot, history-making astronaut and longtime Democratic U.S. senator from Ohio already had been remembered in his home state. Thursday's burial service was was closed to the public and the news media although the military made a part of it available for viewing through live-streaming.

Glenn's widow, Annie Glenn, 97, wore a red dress and held a single red rose as she sat under a tent at the grave site, next to the couple's two children, John David and Carolyn.

Six Marine pallbearers in dress uniforms carried Glenn's coffin to the grave site and set it down before carefully folding the flag. A military trumpeter played taps, Marines fired three ceremonial rounds, and mourners recited the 23rd Psalm. No one from the family made any remarks during the part of the service that was live-streamed.

In Glenn's honor, President Donald Trump ordered flags at federal entities and institutions flown at half-staff Thursday.

A Section on 04/07/2017