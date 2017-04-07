Arkansas high school calls active-shooter alert a flub

An active-shooter alert sent to Bryant High School teachers Thursday morning was the result of a false alarm, authorities said.

The school was placed on lockdown after someone mistakenly pressed a panic button in the school's administrative offices, said Evelyn Butler, who answered a phone in the principal's office.

Bryant Police Sgt. Todd Crowson said six to eight police cars responded to the school before the all-clear was given within minutes.

"There's nothing going on there," Crowson said.

Teachers received an automated text message stating that an active shooter was on campus and two specific buildings were listed, Butler said.

"Our hearts raced," Butler said. "The great news was our school reacted just how we were supposed to."

The Rave Panic Button is only accessible by school administrators, Butler said.

