Little Rock TV reporter, political show host moving to D.C. for new job

Drew Petrimoulx, host of Capitol View on Little Rock station KARK-TV, is moving to the nation’s capital to become a correspondent for the NBC affiliate’s parent company.

KARK News Director Austin Kellerman said in a statement that Petrimoulx will continue to report for the NBC station and other Nexstar Media Group-owned stations from Washington, D.C.

“I’m also very pleased he’ll continue to serve viewers in central Arkansas, covering issues that matter to our audience,” Kellerman said.

In Little Rock, Petrimoulx also worked as a reporter for KARK and Fox affiliate KLRT-TV, which are both operated by Nexstar.

According to his online biography, Petrimoulx started in Arkansas’ capital city in March 2013.

Capitol View, a weekend morning political show that Petrimoulx hosts Sunday mornings on Little Rock's NBC affiliate, launched around that time.

Additional information regarding Petrimoulx’s move to the nation’s capital were not released.

“We expect Nexstar to announce additional information in the days to follow,” Kellerman said.

Nexstar, based in Irving, Texas, owns 170 stations in 100 markets, allowing it to reach nearly 38.7 percent of U.S. television households, according to the company.